Size of Wales project helps plant 25 million trees in Uganda

A Welsh climate change charity is celebrating after a Welsh Government funded project planting trees in Uganda hit its target of 25 million trees target by 2025.

To celebrate this huge achievement, Size of Wales will welcome Deborah Nabulobi, a local tree nursery manager and a gender champion, to Wales this week.

Deborah will be sharing first hand stories of the impact climate change is having on communities in Uganda, and what actions they are taking to adapt to the crisis and mitigate the impact during a series of events across Wales.

Gender equality and the promotion of women’s leadership runs across all activities within the programme.

Forest loss

Uganda has one of the highest rates of forest loss in the world. Based on current trends, it risks losing its entire forest cover by 2040.

To address this problem, METGE via a network of community run tree nurseries have distributed 25 million tree saplings to local farmers and schools across the Mbale region in Eastern Uganda.

The programme also supports local farmers, especially women to promote sustainable livelihoods.

As well as tackling climate change, trees protect local people in the Mount Elgon region from the effects of soil erosion, which can cause deadly landslides.

The trees also help regulate the climate, provide local communities with shelter, shade for crops, fresh fruit, nuts and animal fodder, sustainable wood, forage for bees to support local agriculture and are an important source of income.

Changing lives

This visit is part of a number of climate change awareness activities that will happen during this week, and will will include meetings with pupils at Litchard Primary School, Bridgend and Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, who will be planting a tree at their school to celebrate the 25 million tree milestone and as a sign of solidarity and partnership between Wales and Uganda.

Litchard Primary School is working with Size of Wales to become a Deforestation Free School Champion and promote global responsibility in their community.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “This remarkable achievement shows what we can achieve when nations work together to tackle the climate emergency.

“Through partnerships like Size of Wales and METGE, Wales is making a real difference globally.

“The distribution of 25 million trees in Eastern Uganda is not only helping to combat climate change – it’s transforming lives, particularly for women and young people across Uganda.

“I look forward to joining pupils at Litchard Primary School to plant a commemorative tree, celebrating this milestone and the growing bonds between our two nations.”

“Vital”

Deborah Nabulobi, Gender Champion for METGE said: “Before METGE’s intervention, our area was extremely dry. The few trees we had were cut down for charcoal burning and brick making. We had no shade, and when heavy rains came, the soil would be washed away.

“The 25 million trees distributed by METGE have made a huge difference in our communities. I have personally planted over one acre of trees. Now, Bukiende is slowly transforming, with more trees standing and the environment improving.”

Deborah added: “Through METGE’s support, women have been empowered to keep bees without fear. This has shown that what men can do, women can also do — and do it even better.

“Additionally, we are growing vegetables, which we sell to earn income. This has enabled women to contribute to household needs like buying books for our children, reducing the financial burden on men.

“As a result, domestic violence in our community has decreased because both men and women are now involved in providing for the family”.

Barbara Davies-Quy, Deputy Director of Size of Wales said: “Planting trees in Wales and Uganda is vital in helping to tackle climate change, and helps the children of Wales feel a personal connection with their environment.

“Reaching the 25 million tree target in Uganda is an enormous achievement and one that Wales should be very proud of.

“The programme has been working towards this point for many years and immense passion has been invested by a lot of people in both Wales and Uganda to make this happen.

“At a time when global temperatures are rising, we need to take urgent action to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis and trees are a key part of the solution.”

