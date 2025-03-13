Ski slope a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Councillors have voiced their support for a “once in a lifetime” £300 million ski slope development that will now go to the planning inspectorate to consider whether to call it in.

The Rhydycar West development includes plans for an indoor snow centre, an indoor tropical waterpark, an indoor activity centre, an outdoor activity area, up to 418 hotel rooms, up to 30 units of woodland lodge accommodation and up to 830 car parking spaces.

The planning application from Marvel Ltd covers land to the south west of the A470/A4102 roundabout but has been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

At the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 12, councillors voted against planning officer recommendations to refuse it so it will now go to PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) to consider whether to call it in.

Impact

Those behind the project have said that it would create 842 jobs when it was operational of which 663 were expected to come from the local area along with indirect job opportunities in Merthyr Tydfil and beyond.

And they also said it would contribute £317.6m in additional gross value added to the economy over the construction period and contribute £38.1m in gross value added to the economy each year and bring around £300 million in capital investment to the local area.

The site has historically been used for industrial activities with the remains of mine workings, spoil tips, canal and railway features still present on site, the planning report said.

There are some Scheduled Ancient Monuments (SAM) and a Grade II Listed building and the site forms part of the Merthyr Tydfil Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

The site also includes the Cwmglo and Glyndyrus Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the Rhydycar West Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC), a portion of ancient woodland and some woodland which is covered by a tree preservation order (TPO).

A network of public rights of way crosses through the site and extends into the surrounding area

Blaencanaid Farm is proposed as an area to provide off-site compensation and mitigation for any ecological loss that cannot be provided within the site and the applicant has submitted what’s called a sequential site search to justify the choice of Rhydycar West as the location for the proposal.

“Substantial” economic benefit

Councillor Clive Jones said it is by far the largest application that has come before the committee for decades and he has had more representations of support for this than any other application in 21 years.

He said: “The long term economic benefit to Merthyr Tydfil would be substantial and if the £38.1m in ongoing income happens it will be unbelievable.”

Cllr Jones said he can’t support the opinion of officers and that “Merthyr Tydfil needs massive investment and we have a duty to move this application for current and future generations”.

Councillor Declan Sammon said it was a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to bring something to Merthyr Tydfil “that would benefit our children and grandchildren”.

He said if this application is passed, then the council would have done its part and it would be down to Welsh Government and the developers to deliver for the people of Merthyr Tydfil.

Councillor Gareth Lewis said: “It is now for us as a council to show that our ambitions match the opportunities.”

He said it was striking how few objections there were and said “many people want to see the potential of projects like this taken forward”.

He said the reasons for refusal are “limited” and that surely further mitigation could be achieved.

He said NRW (Natural Resources Wales) have not objected on ecological grounds and he said there would be a visual impact but that is often the case with major developments.

Councillor John Thomas said: “What the development brings to the county borough goes without saying. The economic benefits would be substantial.

“We can’t allow a once in a lifetime opportunity pass us by.”

Councillor Lee Davies said it presents a “once in a generation” opportunity, it aligns with local and national planning policies and the development has proposed a comprehensive mitigation package.

He said: “It will reinforce Merthyr Tydfil as a major leisure and tourism destination.”

There were 141 public letters of support and 23 objections submitted to the council related to the application and at the committee it was confirmed a further 282 letters of support and two letters of objection had been submitted and there had been a petition in favour, signed by more than 2,800 people.

Those supporting the development mentioned the economic benefits, wealth creation boosting the local economy, job creation and training opportunities and positive impact upon local businesses from tourists visiting the local area from the development.

They also mentioned local supply chain benefits, increased visitor numbers, beneficial synergies with other attractions and that it was expected to drive further investment into the local area and Cardiff capital region.

They said there would be enhanced opportunities and experiences for the local population, improved wellbeing, health and recreation of the local population, reduced travel distance to the closest similar offering and that links by rail and road from Cardiff and beyond were very good.

They mentioned the incorporation of eco-friendly features, such as renewable energy and green infrastructure, the incorporation of green open spaces and that it would assist in the regeneration of the town through investment.

Opposition

But those opposed to the development mentioned that it was contrary to local and national planning policy, the adverse visual and landscape impact, the adverse impact upon historic designations, possible damage to the canal and concern over the impact on public rights of way.

They mentioned increased road congestion, air pollution, noise levels, litter and anti-social behaviour, destruction of natural habitat and concerns for the impact of the proposals on the ecology of the area.

They raised concerns about the destruction of the native tree population, the impact upon the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), ground movement and damage to existing mine shafts.

They also mentioned increased flood risk and impact upon drainage and watercourses, an unsatisfactory demonstration of consideration of other sites.

limited availability of the facility due to use by professional ski teams and that the development would set an unwarranted precedence for further development in the wider area.

In recommending refusal, planning officers cited the loss of part of the Cwm Glo and Glyndyrus SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), that it is not necessary for the management of the SSSI and that there is no agreed position in the development plan.

Another reason is that it does not provide appropriate mitigation and

compensation measures in relation to the impact on the Rhydycar West SINC (Site of Importance for Nature Conservation) because of insufficient and out of date information which fails to demonstrate a net benefit for biodiversity and ecosystem resilience and fails to satisfy the requirements of a European Protected Species (EPS) licence.

And the third reason is that because of its scale, mass and changes to the landform, it would fail to effectively integrate with the surrounding context resulting in an unacceptable adverse visual impact on the landscape setting of the county borough and the character of the Merthyr Tydfil Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest with a direct impact on the Merthyr West Flank SLA (Special Landscape Area).

Conclusion

In its conclusion, the report said: “On balance the potential economic and social benefits including employment creation, significant private investment, and enhanced leisure facilities would not outweigh the harm identified to the important ecological and landscape value of the site.”

In March 2024 the council received a letter from Welsh Government advising that “Welsh Ministers have been asked to call in the application…. for their own determination”.

The council was therefore directed to “not to grant planning permission” for this, or “any development of the same kind… which is proposed on any site forming part of, or includes the land to which the application relates, without the prior authorisation of the Welsh ministers”.

This direction prevents the authority only from granting planning permission, it does not prevent the authority from continuing to process or consult on the application and neither does it prevent the authority from refusing planning permission.

