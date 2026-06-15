Skills audit launched as Welsh Government begins review of vocational training

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government has launched a review of vocational skills training aimed at identifying gaps in workforce development and better aligning training provision with the needs of employers.

A skills audit is already underway and will gather evidence on current and future skills requirements across Wales. Initial findings are expected to help shape discussions at a Future Skills Summit planned for autumn 2026.

The summit will bring together employers, training providers, education institutions and policymakers to consider potential reforms to vocational education and training.

The review comes amid ongoing concerns from businesses about skills shortages in some sectors, alongside efforts to ensure training programmes reflect changes in the economy and labour market.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell announced the work at an event organised by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) in Cardiff.

He said the skills audit would provide a clearer picture of where workforce gaps exist and where opportunities for future growth could emerge.

“We are at a pivotal moment for skills in Wales,” he said.

“The skills audit we are undertaking will give us a clearer picture of where the gaps are and where the opportunities lie. The Future Skills Summit will be a chance for employers, learners and providers to help shape the reforms that follow.”

The Welsh Government said the aim is to develop a skills system that reflects the needs of employers while preparing workers for future opportunities in the Welsh economy.

Further details about the Future Skills Summit are expected to be announced later this year.

Lisa Mytton, strategic director of the National Training Federation for Wales, welcomed the review and said apprenticeships would have an important role in meeting future workforce needs.

She said the audit and summit would provide an opportunity to ensure vocational training remains relevant to employers and continues to provide routes into long-term employment.

“Apprenticeships have a vital role to play in delivering the skilled workforce our economy needs,” she said.

The findings of the skills audit are expected to inform future decisions on vocational education, training provision and workforce development across Wales.