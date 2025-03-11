Skills scheme sees over 48,000 young people supported

Over 48,500 young people across Wales have been helped through employability and skills programmes since the launch of a key Welsh Government commitment.

The Young Person’s Guarantee helps 16–24-year-olds by bringing together a variety of programmes to provide support for those looking to enhance their skills, start a business, find employment or continue in education.

The Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant, says the programme is inspiring the young people of tomorrow and laying the foundations for the generations to come.

Among those to have benefitted since its launch in November 2021 is a former shy school leaver who is now on track to achieve her dream of becoming a teacher.

Experience

19-year-old Ebony Riordan from Holywell transformed her career prospects by undertaking work-based learning after completing her GCSEs.

Through one of the support streams offered under the Young Person’s Guarantee, Jobs Growth Wales+, she gained experience as a teaching assistant at her former school, Ysgol Maesglas, while earning teaching qualifications.

Starting with Sport Coaching qualifications, Ebony progressed to complete both a Foundation Apprenticeship and a higher-level apprenticeship in Specialist Support Teaching and Learning.

Her success in these roles, including contributing to lesson planning and supporting children with core subjects, led to her securing a place at Bangor University where she is now in the first year of her degree course.

Route

Ebony said: “I always wanted to work in a school, but I had no previous experience, so I learned on the job straight away. I found it much better that way rather than taking the academic route first, as it allowed me to see if I liked the work before making a career commitment.

“I would say to anybody finding themselves in a similar position to me to research and consider all the options available and find what’s best for you. I was lucky that my mum found the opportunity for me, so don’t be afraid to seek help.”

Life-changing

Skills Minister, Jack Sargeant, added: “Ebony’s journey shows the power of vocational training. As someone who started their career as an apprentice, I know firsthand the life-changing impact of having the right support at the right time.

“The Young Person’s Guarantee is delivering real results for young people across Wales, helping them navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic environment and cost-of-living pressures.

“We want to ensure at least 90% of 16–24-year-olds are in education, employment or training by 2050, so I’m very proud that day-in-day-out, we’re seeing young people transform their lives and build exciting careers.”

