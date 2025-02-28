Skype to shut down in May, Microsoft announces

Microsoft has said it is “retiring” online messaging and calling service Skype in May.

The US tech giant said the move would allow it to focus on its modern online communications platform, Teams, which offers online meeting tools as well as calling and chat features.

Skype first launched in 2003, before being acquired by eBay in 2005 and then by Microsoft in 2011 for 8.5 billion dollars, which used it to replace its Windows Live Messenger service.