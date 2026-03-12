Skyscraper set to be the tallest building in Wales approved for construction

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A 50-storey tower which is set to be the tallest building in Wales has been approved for construction.

The skyscraper will have a maximum height of 178m and 528 apartments, this surpasses the current tallest building in Wales, the 29-storey Tower, Meridian Quay in Swansea – which stands at 107m.

If built to the maximum height, it would be the second tallest building in the UK outside of London.

The tallest building is the 200m-tall Deansgate Square South Tower in Manchester.

The new Welsh skyscraper will be built in Central Square, within a short walk from Cardiff Central Station, Principality Stadium and the BBC Cymru HQ.

The applicant is REAP 3 Limited, a subsidiary of BlueCastle Capital.

Planning documents read: “We have taken tonal references from the city skyline, civic buildings and the adjacent buildings within Central Square.

“White Portland Stone features on several of Cardiff’s significant civic buildings and many of the taller city centre buildings feature light tonal façade elements. Our façade and material proposals must sit comfortably within the city context and also provide a well mannered façade when viewed from a distance.”

The architects in charge of the high-rise, 5plus Architects, said particular focus has been given to maintaining the long-term appearance of the building, especially in regard to Wales’ frequent rainfall.

Parts of the façade will feature “subtle references to Welsh Celtic symbols” which draw inspiration from the country’s “rich visual heritage and identity”.

During the debate to approve the super-structure, Cllr Sean Driscoll called the development an “exclamation mark on the city”.

Other councillors expressed similar positive sentiments to the building.

Cllr Michael Michael said: “I see nothing but good in this application”.

A planning officer for the council, Simon Gilbert, called the new skyscraper “akin to the Flat Iron building in New York”,

During the meeting, members discussed concerns from Cadw, a Welsh Government group charged with protecting historic buildings and structures, that the view of the high-rise from Cardiff Castle would have a negative impact on the heritage asset.

However, many councillors disagreed with this assessment.

The skyscraper is proposed to have lounges, dining rooms, co-working areas, cinema, gym and a spa within the first three floors.

A two-storey pavilion is also proposed next to the skyscraper.

Rightacres submitted plans for a 35-storey tower block on the same site in 2021 and these were approved by the council.

New plans for the 50-storey high development were submitted by REAP 3 Limited in 2025.