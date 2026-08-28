‘Slam the brakes’ on new data centres or risk water shortages, say Greens

George Thompson, Press Association Political Staff

The UK Government must “slam the brakes” on new data centres or put communities at risk of water shortages, the Green Party leader has said.

Zack Polanski has demanded planning rules be tightened to prevent data centres being given priority while people come a “poor second”.

Data centres have been treated as critical infrastructure since 2024, putting them on equal footing to water, energy and emergency services systems, making gaining planning permission easier.

The Government said the move was necessary because they are “critical to nearly all economic activity and public services”.

Now the Greens are calling for that to be reversed, arguing data centres consume significant amounts of water at a time when large parts of the UK have been in drought.

Instead, new centres should receive permission only once they show they will meet the highest environmental standards and have gone through community consultation.

Mr Polanski said: “We need to slam the brakes on the rampant building of new data centres which could put our communities at risk of water shortages and drive up energy bills – and yet are currently being waved through by our Government.

“Data should serve people, not the other way around – but right now, because data centres are designated as critical infrastructure, people come a poor second, with data centres even being given priority for water and electricity.”

He also argued that ministers are riding “roughshod” over communities by not allowing local people a say on planning decisions.

“We need clear criteria to distinguish between data centres vital to national security or public services and those that simply serve private tech companies and private profit,” he added.

“And, crucially, there must be no scenario in which a data centre receives priority in a drought over households, public services or essential food production.

“Labour’s response to the environmental and social impacts of AI-driven data centres has been negligible and negligent.

“We need a new and comprehensive approach to AI and data centres that prioritises public control, environmental responsibility, protection of workers, joined-up planning, and democratic accountability.”

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