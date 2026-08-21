Slate heritage inspires town centre transformation

Mark Mansfield

A programme of regeneration work inspired by Wales’ slate heritage has been completed, including new public artwork, resurfaced footpaths and improved visitor facilities.

The improvements have been carried out in Tywyn, Gwynedd, and include slate artwork along pedestrian routes and a replica slate wagon outside the Town Council offices.

The wagon recreates the type once used to transport slate from the nearby Bryneglwys quarry, while poems and words carved into slate paving were written by Tywyn author Manon Steffan Ros.

Together, the installations form a trail through the town reflecting its history, identity and links with the slate industry.

The work has been funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and forms part of Gwynedd’s wider Llewyrch o’r Llechi programme, which supports improvements in towns connected to the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Other improvements include resurfaced footpaths, new bins, pedestrian signs and smart benches along the promenade which provide information about the town’s history.

Councillor Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: “This artwork in Tywyn adds striking visual features to the town and offers a creative way to connect people to the history and heritage of Tywyn.

“It is encouraging to see that this recent investment has also inspired Tywyn Town Council to continue with further improvements in the area and create an attractive and central community area in the town, which contributes to a sense of community pride amongst the area’s residents.”

Local councillor Anne Lloyd Jones said the artwork had already attracted interest from visitors.

She said: “We are extremely fortunate to have these many improvements here in Tywyn. These include artwork with words by Manon Steffan Ros, which has gained a lot of interest, with many visitors asking about the meaning of the words.

“The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales UNESCO World Heritage Site is something very special. I am very happy to have taken part in this project, which highlights the role of Tywyn, Abergynolwyn and the Talyllyn Railway in the development of the slate industry.”

Local pride

Chris Wood, clerk to Tywyn Town Council, said: “These improvements have certainly improved the appearance of the area, creating a stronger sense of community cohesion and fostering local pride in Tywyn.

“It is great to see a small part of the area’s history being highlighted in the town centre, for people to see and appreciate it.”

The regeneration scheme is one of a number of projects being delivered across Gwynedd through the Llewyrch o’r Llechi programme, which focuses on towns associated with the area’s slate industry and World Heritage Site.

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