Slowdown in staff recruitment reported last month ahead of Budget

Recruitment of staff slowed ahead of the UK Government’s Budget amid speculation on tax rises and the finalising of the Employment Rights Bill, according to a report.

The number of new job adverts last month fell by 14% from October to 622,156, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).

But its report said the job market remained resilient, with the total number of roles on offer remaining above 1.4 million.

REC chief executive Neil Carberry said: “November was a unique month with businesses’ worries on the upcoming Employment Rights Bill compounded by rampant Budget speculation that worried firms.

“While the Budget was by no means an easy listen for companies, the overall picture was more benign for most sectors than feared.

“We can hope that this, along with the more pragmatic tone the Government has struck on the Employment Rights Bill over the past month, will help get the hiring market moving again.”

Recruiters reported an increase in vacancies for leisure and theme park attendants, stock control clerks and public relations and communications directors.

There was a fall in demand for jobs including rail construction, stonemasons and plasterers, the report added.