Martin Shipton

Smaller businesses in Wales are now among the UK’s biggest users of external finance to fund start-ups and growth, according to new figures released by the British Business Bank.

The development bank, which is wholly owned by the UK Government, found that in the 12 months from July 2025 to June 2026, 54% of such businesses accessed funding from banks and other external sources, up from 42% in the previous 12 months and higher than the UK average of 51%.

The British Business Bank’s latest Nations and Regions Tracker also found that more than a third (35%) of smaller businesses in Wales said they would be willing to use external finance to help them grow and develop, slightly above the UK average of 33% in the same period.

Meanwhile, 16% anticipated needing finance over the next three months, broadly in line with the UK average of 17%.

The proportion of Welsh businesses viewing access to finance as a major obstacle was also broadly in line with the UK average, at 7% compared with 8%.

The main high street banks approved or increased 6,525 loans and overdrafts for smaller businesses in Wales, up 15% on the previous 12 months. The value of these lending facilities rose by 14% to £838m.

Taking the size of the business population into account, Wales recorded 266 loans and overdrafts approved or increased per 10,000 smaller businesses over the past three years, above the UK-wide figure of 203.

The value of lending relative to the business population was also above the UK average, at £33m per 10,000 smaller businesses compared with £31m across the UK as a whole.

Equity investment in Welsh smaller businesses remains concentrated in the Cardiff Capital Region, which accounted for 69% of announced deals and 80% of investment value, based on the three-year annual average.

The Swansea Bay area accounted for 17% of deals and 12% of investment value, while north Wales accounted for 12% of deals and mid Wales for 2%.

Over the past decade, the number and value of equity deals in Wales have increased by 7% and 60% respectively. This suggests an overall improvement in equity funding conditions over time for businesses in Wales. There has also been a fourfold increase since 2017 in the number of unique venture capital investors per 100 high-growth businesses in areas outside London.

Between July 2025 and June 2026, 59 equity deals were announced in Wales, attracting £75m in investment. The number of deals fell by 7% compared with the previous 12 months, while the value of investment fell by 67%.

Deals worth less than £500,000 accounted for 37% of Welsh equity deals, compared with 28% across the UK. Meanwhile, just 2% of deals in Wales were valued at £10m or more, compared with 13% across the UK.

Government-backed investors participated in 53% of announced equity deals in Wales over the latest three-year period, one of the highest proportions in the UK.

The findings underline the role government-backed investment can play alongside private investment in helping Welsh businesses secure equity funding.

The British Business Bank’s £130m Investment Fund for Wales is one of the initiatives helping to address funding gaps for smaller businesses across the country. As of June 2026, the fund had invested more than £34m across 128 deals, providing loans and equity investment to businesses with growth ambitions.

Of the UK Government’s eight Industrial Strategy sectors, Digital and Technologies recorded the most announced equity deals in Wales, with 35, followed by Professional and Business Services (17) and Life Sciences (16).

One example of investment in the Welsh life sciences sector is Draig Therapeutics, a Cardiff University spin-out developing treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder. The British Business Bank invested in the company through its British Growth Partnership Fund I as part of a $65m Series B funding round in July 2026, alongside investment from the Investment Fund for Wales.

Ambitions

Jessica Phillips-Harris, the British Business Bank’s director for Wales in its Local Growth Team, said: “It’s encouraging to see Welsh businesses making greater use of external finance, with Wales ranking among the highest across the UK and bank lending increasing over the past year. These figures point to an active finance market, with businesses looking to access funding to support their ambitions, whether that’s starting up, investing or growing.

“While Cardiff continues to be a major hub for equity investment in Wales, the overall picture for equity is more mixed, with investment falling over the past year.

“We want to see those opportunities reach businesses right across Wales and will continue working with our partners and businesses to strengthen local finance ecosystems, help companies access the funding they need and support more Welsh businesses to realise their growth potential.”