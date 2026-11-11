Smart glasses banned in Senedd until further notice

Emily Price

Members of the Senedd have been banned from using smart glasses in the Welsh Parliament until a review has been completed, the Llywydd has ruled.

The Senedd Commission said it had approved a consultation this week with Members, staff and other stakeholders on the use of AI-equipped glasses and other emerging technologies across Wales’ parliamentary estate.

It is hoped the review will be completed by the end of the year, with recommendations expected to be brought forward in 2027.

It comes just a week after Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies announced he would allow Members to use smart glasses as teleprompters in the Senedd’s Siambr, provided he received advance notice.

Now though, the Senedd’s official referee has confirmed that he will not be considering any other requests to use smart glasses in the Siambr until explicit guidance has been agreed.

Nation.Cymru previously reported how Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell had been caught wearing smart glasses to help him deliver his contributions in the Siambr.

Teleprompter glasses project a digital script into the wearer’s field of vision, allowing them to receive prompts while maintaining the appearance that their speech has been memorised.

Although hands-free autocues make speeches easier, smart glasses are generally not popular with politicians because it risks making them look incapable of doing their jobs without a technological crutch.

O’Connell had begun using smart glasses without notifying the Llywydd in September.

His use of the device only came to light after other Members noticed text scrolling across his lenses during a key speech.

It was also noted that the Reform politician did not look down at his script during his contributions, unlike many of his other past speeches when he has relied heavily on paper notes.

O’Connell has defended his use smart glasses, arguing he was only using them as a tool to improve his public speaking and boost his confidence.

He also claimed that his smart glasses do not have a camera and cannot record or film.

However, concerns were raised by some MSs about about the possibility of covert filming devices being using on the Senedd’s estate.

Despite smart glasses growing significantly in popularity in recent years – the devices are frequently criticised as “creepy” intrusive surveillance tools.

One female Member of the Senedd submitted formal concerns to the Senedd’s Chief Executive Manon Antoniazzi about the use of covert recording devices such as smart glasses in the Senedd.

The concerns stem from a blurry image taken of Welsh journalist Will Hayward as he interviewed several Plaid Cymru MSs in the Senedd’s canteen.

Several Reform UK sources working in the Senedd told Nation.Cymru the secret image was taken by the party’s Head of Wales David Thomas.

Reform posted the image to social media alongside the caption: “This is ‘award winning impartial journalist’, Will. He’s having lunch with his Plaid Cymru mates. Don’t be like Will.”

It is unclear what device was used to snap the image which was later deleted from social media following complaints.

O’Connell’s use of smart glasses in Wales’ parliament prompted calls for a ban on the devices in Westminster.

The Liberal Democrats wrote to House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle urging him to act amid the “increasing use of smart glasses” on the parliamentary estate.

The party warned that with Christmas coming, even more people could start using smart glasses in 2027.

The UK Government is currently considering placing restrictions on smart glasses amid concerns they are being used to surreptitiously film women.

Safeguarding Minister Satvir Kaur hinted the ban would be aimed at “certain users”.