Smart pill-dispensing trail hailed a success after trial

A year-long trial of digital medication dispensers has been hailed as a success after it helped more older people manage their medicines safely and independently.

The devices, Pivotell™ Advance and YOURmeds™, were tested over 12 months by 70 adults referred to Bridgend County Borough Council’s social services who struggle with medication due to sensory loss, memory issues or reduced dexterity.

Both products prompt users to take tablets at the correct time and release the right dose when needed. They also send alerts to family members and the council’s alarm receiving centre if a dose is missed, allowing carers to step in quickly.

One participant, Mrs Jones, praised the difference it had made to her life. “This has been fantastic, it’s brilliant and made things so much easier,” she said.

Her device is filled every two weeks by her local pharmacy, and a colour-coded bowl helps keep pills visible and reduces the chance of dropping them.

Funded by the Welsh Government and supported by the Life Sciences Hub, the trial reported an 80% success rate, with four out of five users able to manage their medication independently.

Missed doses and errors reduced significantly, and pharmacy and social care teams reported a freeing up of staff time — allowing them to focus on new cases or higher-need residents.

The devices also helped unpaid carers. Families said they needed fewer daily visits to oversee medication, allowing some carers to remain in work.

At the end of the pilot, 83% of relatives said they felt more supported and less isolated.

Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden said the results showed how digital solutions could transform care delivery.

“This is exactly the kind of preventative, person-centred approach we need as we build an NHS and social care system fit for the future,” she said.

Benefits

Thomas Sauter, Clinical Lead Pharmacist with Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, added that high-tech support had tangible benefits.

“That independence makes a real difference — not just to individuals, but to their families, who feel more reassured and have reduced worries about daily medication.”

Bridgend County Borough Council has secured further funding to ensure current users can continue with their devices and to allow new referrals. The project was showcased at the National Social Care Conference last October and shortlisted for an NHS Wales Award.