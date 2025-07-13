Snoop Dogg unveils Swansea kit in playful dig at Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds

American rapper Snoop Dogg has unveiled Swansea’s new kit with the Welsh club taking a playful dig at Wrexham’s Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool actor Reynolds responded to Wrexham’s own kit launch this week by posting a picture of himself on Instagram wearing the latest shirt while holding a dog.

Reynolds wrote: “Been waiting a year for this kit to make its debut – and it did not disappoint.

“Available NOW in the Wrexham online store. Link in stories. Dog not included.”

Rivals

Swansea reacted to their Welsh rivals by turning to another famous face for their kit unveiling ahead of the 2025-26 season, posting on X: “Dogg included @SnoopDogg.

“Nuthin’ But A Wales Thang, the Jacks are ready. We’re the Pride of Wales.”

In a video posted later, Snoop said: “Hail to Wales and to Swansea City. It’s your boy big Snoop Dogg.

“Coming to a hood near you. Oh yeah, these are the new jerseys.”

Coming to a hood near you 👀🦢 #YJB pic.twitter.com/YamLKTHQ6C — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 12, 2025



West Coast rapper and record producer Snoop Dogg is a keen sports fan and worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year.

Snoop also carried the Olympic torch in the closing stages of the relay.

Investing

The 53-year-old has previously spoken of investing in Celtic – similar to the involvement of Reynolds and his fellow actor Rob McElhenney at Wrexham – and been pictured in the kits of various English clubs in recent years.

Swansea and Wrexham will be rivals in the Championship this season following the Red Dragons’ three successive promotions under their Hollywood owners.

It is the first time Wrexham have been in the second tier of English football since 1982.

While Reynolds and McElhenney have entertained some of the biggest names in Hollywood at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground in recent years, Swansea have their own touch of glamour in South Wales.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, who has just left Real Madrid after 13 seasons with the Spanish giants, invested in Swansea three months ago to become a minority owner at the club.

