Snoop Dogg wants beautiful welcome as rap royalty prepares for Swansea visit

Swansea co-owner Snoop Dogg has asked fans to serenade him by twirling towels when he visits the club for the first time.

The American rapper, who is a minority owner of the Sky Bet Championship club alongside American television host Martha Stewart and Croatia international Luka Modric, will make his first appearance at the Swansea.com Stadium for Tuesday evening’s clash with Preston.

And he has requested a sold-out crowd to be in their seats ahead of kick-off to twirl the complimentary towels – a staple action for supporters in American sports.

A post on Swansea’s official X account read: “@SnoopDogg is asking the Jack Army to join him in a pre-match towel twirl this evening.

“Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 20 minutes before kick-off, and to twirl the towels as Snoop walks on the pitch.”

The post was accompanied by a short video of the 54-year-old showing how he would like fans to do it.

His visit was announced last week and he said on the club’s official website: “I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea.

“From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights.

“When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The rapper hit headlines at the Winter Olympics, where he was an honorary coach for Team USA as well as a special correspondent for broadcaster NBC, when he asked British curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds for a photo.

Snoop Dogg, known for hits like Gin and Juice, has had a successful three-decade music career, having topped the UK charts and received 16 Grammy nominations.