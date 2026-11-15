Snow and freezing rain forecast for parts of Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Snow and freezing rain could hit upland parts of mid and north Wales on Monday evening as wet and windy weather moves in from the south-west.

The Met Office expects rain at lower levels, with much of Wales set for a bright but chilly start to the week before conditions deteriorate later on Monday.

Patchy rain is possible on Sunday night, most persistent in the north. Skies will begin to clear towards dawn, allowing temperatures to fall to -1°C in places, with a touch of frost possible.

Sunny spells will develop through Monday morning, with temperatures reaching 8°C before rain and stronger winds arrive in the evening.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It’s during Monday evening that we’re likely to see some freezing rain or snow over upland parts of mid to North Wales, rain at lower levels.”

A separate yellow warning for snow runs from midnight to noon on Tuesday, stretching from the West Midlands to southern Scotland. The Met Office says 1–5cm could settle in parts of the warning area, with up to 15cm possible on some higher ground. Snow and ice could disrupt travel on upland routes.

In Wales, Tuesday is forecast to bring blustery, occasionally heavy showers and strong winds along the coast. Winds are expected to ease on Wednesday, though showers will continue, before further rain and strong winds arrive on Thursday.