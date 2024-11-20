Snow and ice could cause headaches for morning commuters in parts of Wales

Morning commuters face widespread travel disruption on Wednesday after heavy snowfall and ice affected large parts of Wales.

The Met Office put in place a yellow warning for ice for much of Wales from 5pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

Several other warnings for snow and ice have been in force across the UK, with the Met Office advising vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

There will be a cold, crisp and icy start to the morning with wintry showers continuing in some places, but easing during the afternoon.

Eastern Wales will see prolonged sunny spells but will still feel cold for all with a brisk northerly wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Frost

It will be dry throughout Wednesday evening as winds ease then cloud will build overnight with rain fringing Pembrokeshire towards dawn on Thursday.

A chilly start is expected across Wales on Thursday morning but frost will be most widespread in the east. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “With cold Arctic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days.”

