Snowy start to 2026 as weather warnings issued across Wales

Large parts of Wales were issued with yellow warnings for snow and ice on Monday, as residents advised to expect difficult driving conditions, icy surfaces and further disruption to transport.

The warnings, issued by the Met Office, form part of a wider spell of wintry weather affecting much of the UK.

Several schools in Powys, Gwynedd and other rural areas were shut as local authorities cited concerns over untreated roads, and the safety of pupils and staff.

Sennybridge in Powys recorded 19cm of snowfall, with the village seeing one of the lowest overnight temperates at minus 10.3C. Bala in Gwynedd was close behind at minus 9.9C, according to Met Office data.

Rail passengers in Wales also faced significant disruption. National Rail confirmed the suspension of services between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog, as well as between Machynlleth and Pwllheli.

Passengers are advised to check before travelling and to expect delays elsewhere on the network as conditions remain icy.

Across the UK, amber warnings for snow were in force earlier in the day in parts of Scotland, where heavy snowfall led to widespread transport problems and school closures.

Separate yellow warnings extended across Wales, Northern Ireland and large areas of England, highlighting the risk of further snow showers and ice.

Amber weather warnings indicate a heightened risk of severe impacts, including travel disruption, power cuts and the possibility of rural communities becoming temporarily cut off. Yellow warnings signal a lower level of certainty but still warn of potential disruption and hazardous conditions.

Health officials also urged caution during the cold spell. The UK Health Security Agency issued amber cold health alerts for England, while people in Wales were similarly advised to check on vulnerable neighbours and take steps to keep warm.

Elsewhere, flights were cancelled at airports in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while the RAC urged motorists in Wales to avoid unnecessary journeys, ensure vehicles are winter-ready and carry warm clothing and supplies in case of breakdowns.

Forecasters warned that icy conditions could persist in parts of Wales over the coming days, with further updates expected as the weather system continues to move east.