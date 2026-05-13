SNP seeks to force vote on Keir Starmer’s future

The SNP will attempt to force a vote on Sir Keir Starmer’s future with an amendment to the King’s Speech, the party has announced.

New SNP Westminster leader Dave Doogan said the “leadership circus can’t go on any longer” as he seeks to force Labour MPs to stake a position on the Prime Minister’s job if he does not resign himself.

The King’s Speech is due on Wednesday, detailing the 35 Bills which will form Sir Keir’s legislative agenda for the next year.

But it is likely to be overshadowed by the ongoing crisis in Downing Street, with a number of ministers quitting in a bid to push out Sir Keir, while Labour-affiliated unions have pushed for a plan for a new party leader.

“This farce has to end now so Parliament can focus on the issues that really matter,” Mr Doogan said.

“It’s clear the only way that can happen is for Keir Starmer to go.

“He has lost the confidence of voters and his own MPs, and there’s no coming back from that.

“The Labour Party must stop dragging this crisis out and put an end to it now.

“If the Labour Cabinet ministers don’t have the decency to do the right thing – then Parliament must.

“Unless they put an end to this chaos now, the SNP will table a motion of no confidence in Keir Starmer to draw things to a close.”

The “whole sorry mess”, the newly selected SNP Westminster leader said, showed the need for Scottish independence.

“After the past decade of Brexit, austerity cuts, six prime ministers, a neverending cost-of-living crisis and the looming threat of Nigel Farage in control of the UK it’s clearer than ever that Scotland needs a fresh start with independence,” he said.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.