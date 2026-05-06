SNP ‘within touching distance’ of Holyrood majority, John Swinney says

The SNP is “within touching distance” of winning an overall majority at Holyrood, John Swinney insisted, as he called on Scots to “make it happen”.

The SNP leader made the plea as he urged people across the country to re-elect him as First Minister in Thursday’s election, declaring that rival parties have “nothing to offer” the country.

Pledging he would “get things done” if voted back into the post in Thursday’s election, the SNP leader also sought to contrast his leadership with that of Sir Keir Starmer at Westminster.

He condemned the Prime Minister’s Government for having “done absolutely nothing to help” in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that Mr Swinney said had left some Scots “really struggling”.

The First Minister pledged: “That is not the approach I will ever take.”

With food, energy and fuel prices all rising, he insisted an SNP government under his leadership would do “everything we can to support people through these tough times”.

He made the direct appeal to voters in an open letter issued ahead of Thursday’s Scottish Parliament election.

Polls have suggested the SNP are on track to remain in the largest party – but Mr Swinney is also seeking to win an overall majority in a bid to try to force a second vote on Scottish independence.

He said: “I think that we are so close to doing that – it is within touching distance.

“But we have to make it happen.”

His appeal came as he stressed an overall majority for the SNP – which it has only ever achieved once before in four previous Holyrood victories – would help deliver action on the cost of living, with plans already announced for a cap on the cost of some essential foods, as well as an extended £2 cap on bus fares and more help with childcare.

In addition, Mr Swinney said a majority for his party “locks Nigel Farage out of power in Scotland”.

The rise of Reform UK has been one of the key features in this election, with Mr Swinney repeatedly condemning Mr Farage and his party throughout the course of the campaign.

Hitting out at his rivals, the First Minister told voters: “The SNP wants to lower your bills – but the other parties want to stop us.

“They have nothing to offer so they want you to vote for an opposition to stop things happening. I am asking you to vote for an SNP government to get things done.”

He insisted: “The best way to ensure we can deliver for you is by electing not just an SNP government, but a majority SNP government.

“That majority ensures that we can support people with the cost of living, it locks Nigel Farage out of power in Scotland, and it delivers the fresh start of independence. ”

Telling voters he has spent his “entire adult life serving the country I love”, he added that if re-elected as First Minister he would “use every bit of my experience and give every fibre of my being to delivering” for people across Scotland.