Social media bans for under-16s could have unintended consequences, researchers warn

Mark Mansfield

Blanket restrictions on children’s use of social media could leave some young people more isolated and cut them off from supportive online communities, researchers in Wales have warned.

A Swansea University study involving more than 5,000 social media users found widespread support for measures to make platforms safer, but also concerns about the unintended consequences of restrictions on content relating to self-harm and suicide.

Researchers at the university’s National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Research (NCSR) say the findings are particularly relevant amid growing calls for tighter controls on children’s access to social media.

The study examined the experiences of 5,294 people aged between 16 and 84, with researchers also carrying out in-depth interviews with 17 people who had viewed self-harm content online.

Most of those interviewed had a history of self-harm.

Researchers believe it is the first study to examine social media safety measures from the perspective of people with a history of self-harm.

The work looked at changes introduced by social media platforms in 2019, including restrictions on self-harm and suicide-related content, community guidelines, warnings and signposting to sources of support.

Around half of survey respondents said the restrictions had made social media feel safer, while 34.9% said they had changed what they saw and 9.9% said they had changed what they posted.

However, 79.4% believed restrictions could make someone feel bad or isolated.

Interviewees raised concerns that censorship could inadvertently remove recovery stories and disrupt online communities used for support.

Researchers also found that 21.1% of respondents had experienced a post being censored or removed because their self-harm scars were visible.

Around 90% of those affected described the experience as harmful or very harmful at the time.

Content warnings also appeared to influence people’s decisions about what they viewed.

More than 90% said they would be likely to click on a post carrying a generic content warning, compared with around 40% for one specifically warning about self-harm.

The researchers said specific warnings could therefore give users greater ability to decide whether they wanted to see potentially distressing material.

Personal control

A large majority also wanted greater personal control over their social media feeds, while participants supported additional safeguards for younger users, including versions of platforms with more limited features.

Dr Amanda Marchant, the study’s first author, said: “While restrictions may reduce harmful content, they may also unintentionally limit recovery narratives and community support.

“There needs to be ongoing evaluation to ensure there are supportive environments while still minimising harm.”

She said social media could also be used to direct people towards support, reduce stigma and provide supportive communities.

Professor Ann John, senior author and director of NCSR, warned that evidence about bans for under-16s remained uncertain.

She said: “There is lots of uncertainty in the current evidence base of social media bans for under-16s with the potential for unintended consequences, including reduced access to supportive spaces, isolation, and pushing young people to darker more concealed spaces on the internet.”

Prof John said bans could also make children less likely to discuss their online experiences or concerns with trusted adults and could prove difficult to enforce.

The researchers argue that online interventions should instead be developed alongside young people and people with relevant experience before being tested and evaluated ahead of widespread introduction.

Dr Marchant said almost 90% of respondents wanted more control over what they viewed, adding that easy-to-use controls could give young people greater agency over their online experiences.

The findings have been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

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