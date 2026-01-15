Social media content creator visits the ‘most dangerous area in Wales’

Amelia Jones

A social media content creator from Bristol has visited ‘the most dangerous area in Wales’ to see whether its reputation matches reality.

James, known online as Jameyscarflips, travelled to Pillgwenlly (Pill) in Newport to document his experience and share an inside look at the local community.

Pill is classed as the second most dangerous small town in the county of Gwent, it is among the top 5 most dangerous overall out of Gwent’s 117 towns, villages and cities.

The area has faced longstanding challenges such as deprivation, unemployment, and housing issues.

According to Crime Rate, which holds records of the public safety data in the UK, the overall crime rate in Pill last year was 117 crimes per 1,000 people.

Across the UK, Pill ranks as the 25th most dangerous small town.

Speaking with locals, James asked: “Is it really as bad as people say it is?” and “What would you say has changed in the area?”

One local replied: “The top area is a bit rough, but I mean that’s how it goes.”

Another resident, who has rented flats nearby, said: “I get bad tenants, you give them a good night, you get them from all walks of life, but you get them everywhere.”

He added: “If you bumped into the wrong people at the wrong time of night, you’d get robbed, I think.”

During his visit, James pointed out the extent of the fly-tipping in the area, he said: “There is quite a lot of fly-tipping in the area, as you can see. They’ve just got some TVs left in the trolley.”

Last year, the Daily Mail ran an article on Pill, claiming residents said they were, “inundated with beggars [and] drug dealers.”

In 2023, Newport council revealed a new ‘masterplan’ for regenerating the area.

An update by town planners, The Urbanists, in spring 2025, revealed the ‘The Pill Community Masterplan.’

It sets out a vision said to be “shaped by the community’s priorities,” with ambitions to improve community safety and neighbourhood cleanliness, create more green spaces and youth facilities, invest in community infrastructure and foster a stronger local business environment.

A key focus of the plan is the redevelopment of Commercial Road, the historic heart of the area, alongside efforts to secure funding for priority projects identified during consultation.

Separately, Newport City Homes has been working with residents and retailers on local improvements, including demolition of unused garages and the development of new homes, as well as community‑focused projects and support for anti‑social behaviour initiatives.