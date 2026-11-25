Stephen Price

A social media ‘influencer’ has been criticised for sharing a clip of himself lighting a barbecue in an ‘untouched’ Welsh ‘hidden gem’ – unaware that the location is a well-trodden non-native commercial pine forest.

In an atmospheric clip shared by Visit Rhondda Cynon Taf, Linto Jose, can be seen posing between straight lines of pine trees, before being lined up for further wistful shots of himself packing up his car and lighting a barbecue.

Hendre’r Mynydd is a forested hillside and popular trailhead on Rhigos Mountain above Treherbert in the Rhondda.

The woodland surrounding the car park features dense conifer plantations—including larch, spruce, and pine—that turn golden in autumn before dropping their needles

In scenes aiming to show his connection to nature, he can be seen cupping moss and pulling bark from a tree, before enjoying a drink from a flask and throwing some food on a barbecue.

Whilst perfect for viewers on social media who might not be familiar with the area, it’s not landed quite so well with Welsh audiences, who have questioned everything from the ‘untouched’ location, to its popularity with walkers, with some also raising concerns about him lighting a barbecue in Welsh woodland following a summer of wildfires across Wales.

Linto Jose is a ‘travel creator’ and initially shared the post on Instagram in October, writing: “HENDRE’R MYNYDD CAR PARK (CF42 5RY)

“Right beside the car park, you’ll find a pine forest that feels straight out of a fairytale once you go deeper in.

“The location itself sits high with incredible views across the surrounding mountains, but the real jackpot? You’re within around a 30-minute drive of some beautiful waterfalls.

“My suggestion: get here early. Watch the fog slowly move through the valley, explore the forest while the morning is still quiet, and save the waterfalls for when the sunlight comes through. 🌫️☀️

“A perfect little base for exploring the wild side of South Wales.”

The initial post was liked by over 13,000 Instagram users, but many were unimpressed with the video and its accompanying words.

One commenter wrote: “That’s not “untouched” that’s literally a plantation of non native larch.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linto Jose / travel creator 📷 (@lintojosemary)

Another added: “If you like the fact it appears untouched… Leave it that way and don’t harm the trees by pulling their bark off. Why can’t humans just leave nature alone.”

A local added another takedown, writing: “There’s so much rubbish up there, bonfires, fly tipping.

“Last time I was there I literally found a colostomy bag.

“These kinds of post are so misleading and also the reason the places get filled with rubbish too!”

Another comment reads: “I love old woodland. I don’t love plantations devoid of any richness of ecosystem.

“This reel is so manufactured, you should spend more time understanding what you’re looking at before sharing a false reality.”

While another representative comment reads: “It’s not untouched, it’s a conifer plantation, totally man-made and quite the opposite of untouched – it’s the complete opposite of biodiversity.”

The post was then picked up by Visit Rhondda Cynon Taf who were impressed with the video – giving yet more locals a chance to vent their frustration one more time,

One wrote: “Encouraging cooking in the woods after all the wildfires ….”

Another shared: “It’s a plantation. This is not what “untouched” or “wild” is.”

While another commented: “What is it a conifer plantation? Hardly supporting any native wildlife whatsoever.”

If you’d like to see more native broadleaf trees and all the biodiversity that comes with them, check out Stump up for Trees where you can purchase a card to give as a gift that will fund the planting and maintenance of a native tree in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park. Find out more here.

And if visiting our hidden and not-so-hidden gems, take your litter (and colostomy bags) home with you.