Social media restrictions for children ‘need to stand test of time’ – Phillipson

Children will face restrictions on their use of social media even if the UK Government stops short of an outright ban.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she had concerns about the content under-16s were exposed to online and the length of time they spend staring at screens.

In the Commons late on Monday the Government said it will introduce “age or functionality restrictions” on social media for under-16s.

There have been widespread calls for an Australian-style ban on children’s use of social media, although there have been questions about how effective that prohibition has been.

The Government had already begun a consultation on access to technology for under-16s, and had floated measures such as age restrictions on social media as well as other services such as gaming sites and AI chatbots.

However, it had not made any firm commitments on likely action until the late intervention during Westminster wrangling to get the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill through Parliament.

Ms Phillipson told Times Radio: “It’s not a question of whether we take further action to protect young people, it’s the shape of that action, what that looks like.

“And there are a range of views, sincerely held, from campaigners, from families, who have different views as to how we can seek to get this right.”

On Sky News, she added: “Like everybody, I’m concerned about what young people are exposed to online.

“I’m concerned about the amount of time that young people spend online.

“I’m concerned about some of the addictive features and the way that it hooks young people and keeps them there.

“So we will act on that. Absolutely we will act on that.

“But if we’re to take action, and we will, then we need to get it right. I don’t want to be coming back here in year or two’s time saying ‘actually what we’ve put forward hasn’t been effective and we need to look again at this’.

“We need to design something that stands the test of time, that commands the confidence of parents and campaigners and genuinely works.”

The concession by the Government came after pressure from the House of Lords over the issue, led by Tory former education minister and academy chain founder Lord Nash.

Peers voted four times to press the Commons into accepting an outright ban.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “Just 18 months ago Labour said a social media ban was not something they were considering.

“They have now finally committed to social media restrictions for under-16s.

“This is a huge victory and a pivotal moment for children across our country after months of delay and empty promises.

“This is down to the courage of bereaved parents who fought not for their own children but for other people’s children.”

A proposed ban has been supported by campaigners, including Esther Ghey, whose 16-year-old daughter Brianna was murdered by two teenagers in 2023.

A fortnight ago Sir Keir Starmer told tech bosses from X, Meta, Snap, TikTok and Google – which owns YouTube – that changes were urgently needed.

Lord Nash described the Government’s concession as “a huge step forward for our children’s safety online”.

He added: “We will now all turn our attention – together – to making sure this is implemented as soon as possible in the best way to protect our children.

“Thank you to my colleagues in the Lords who voted four times to ensure that this happened. But above all, I want to thank the bereaved parents I have campaigned alongside.

“They didn’t have to do this. They did it so that no other family would have to live through what they have lived through, and they have ensured that as a result every child in the country will be safer because of their work. I thank them for it.”

Andy Burrows, chief executive of the Molly Rose Foundation which campaigns for online safety, said: “It’s absolutely right the Government takes decisive action to tackle addictive and harmful design on online platforms to make them safe as a price of entry to the UK market.

“This must go beyond a blanket ban which offers limited action and a false sense of safety to parents that will quickly unravel.

“It’s crucial that tech companies are forced to act to make their products safe off the back of the consultation.

“But this should be a down payment on a comprehensive new Online Safety Act announced in the King’s Speech.”