Social media sensation Doctor Cymraeg responds to Welsh language hate comments

Amelia Jones

Welsh language social media star Doctor Cymraeg has hit back at hateful comments about the language with a series of witty comebacks.

In a new video, Stephen Rule takes on claims that Welsh is unnecessary because everyone speaks English, alongside complaints about Welsh place names and the number of consonants in the language.

Known online as Doctor Cymraeg, he has built a following by sharing advice and encouragement with Welsh learners around the world.

His videos explore the country’s different accents and encourage people to use whatever Welsh they know, with a down-to-earth teaching style.

His latest post, captioned “B*llocks some people write in the comments of my videos”, offers a glimpse of the hostility he also encounters.

In the video, he says: “Everyone speaks English anyway. Yes, I also own shoes. Still bought slippers.

“I never hear anyone speaking Welsh. I never hear anyone speaking Finnish. Admittedly, I’m in Wrexham.

“Welsh looks like someone’s fallen on a keyboard. English has Q. Five letters. One is enough.

“Why would anyone want to learn Welsh? People run marathons voluntarily. At least this involves some sitting down. Welsh is a made-up language. Yeah, as opposed to English, which they found under a rock.

“Welsh has far too many consonants. You’re going to hate the word rhythms. I’ll go and let English know.

“They only speak Welsh to exclude us. Yeah, because that conversation about putting the bins out was highly classified.

“They should speak English when I walk into the pub. Yeah, of course. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Shall I change the music for you as well while I’m at it? How’s the lighting? Is it ambient enough for you?

“Welsh names are too difficult. Well, we’ll rename them all then, shall we, Dave? Sat Nav will be a f***ing nightmare.

“Just let the language die naturally. Oh, what a comforting presence you must be in at Garden Centre.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Cymraeg (@doctor_cymraeg)

The video has earned praise from viewers. One commented: “‘Why would anyone want to learn Welsh?’ Well, I do and I am Dutch. Welsh because I love Cymru. I love the pobl. Welsh language is like a poem, like a song.

“Dwi’n eisiau dysgu Cymraeg. Don’t let this beautiful language disappear.”

Another added: “I find it all a legacy from the past. A way to keep us down. Just a question, do the Scottish and Irish have their won people and the English making such a fuss about their languages?”

You can watch the full video here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.