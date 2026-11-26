Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Over half of a local council adult social services workforce are aged 51 or over, a council chief has said.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, November 24, councillors received the Director of Social Services Nina Davies’ annual report for 2025/2026.

The report is a legal requirement which sets out the achievements and challenges faced by Adult and Children’s Social Services during the past year.

Mrs Davies said: “There is a great deal we should be proud of. This has been another year of significant demand and financial pressure, but we’ve continued to improve services, and more importantly, outcomes for people.”

Mrs Davies said that the use of agency staff is reducing within Children’s Services and the “grow our own” staff approach is showing positive signs.

Mrs Davies continued: “Within Adults (Services), however, the age profile of the workforce remains a concern, with over half of the workforce aged 51 or above.

“So succession planning and attracting younger people into social care remain important priorities.”

Demography as a county

Cabinet member for Economic Development Cllr Glyn Preston (Liberal Democrat – Llanidloes) said: “Thinking about our demography as a county, do you feel those challenges will become even more acute over the next two decades?”

Mrs Davies said: “Workforce is key to everything we want to achieve. I’m positive about the work we are doing to support our workforce.

“I think our grow your own scheme, where we are training people up to become social workers and work in social care, has been really successful and is seen as an exemplar.

“We’ve welcomed lots of new social workers into full-time positions in recent months, so progressing and helping people enter the workforce is important.

“We’ve also worked with regional partners as well, where we have been going into both primary and high schools highlighting the exciting careers that people can have in health and social care, and we’re seeing increased numbers of young people applying for courses as a result of that.”

She added that providing support in order to retain staff was also important.

This includes making sure they have access to wellbeing support and psychologists.

Mrs Davies said: “That is really important as we’re dealing with very difficult and emotional cases and that takes a toll on our workforce.

“I am optimistic about [recruitment]; we’re seeing some improved recruitment into areas of past concern and good numbers of people applying.

“There’s more to do to sustain that.”

Meeting next week

Cabinet members noted the report, which will now go in front of all councillors at a council meeting next week.

Office for National Statistics data from the 2021 census shows that Powys has a much older population than the rest of Wales and the UK.

Census data shows that 28 per cent of the Powys population is aged 65 and over. This compares with 21 per cent throughout the rest of Wales and 19 per cent for the UK.

Powys has 57 per cent of people in the 16 to 64 age range, compared with 61 per cent in the rest of Wales and 62 per cent across the UK.