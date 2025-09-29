Soft plastics recycling scheme could be trialled by city council

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Recycling trials for soft plastics could start up across Newport next year for businesses and residents.

Soft plastics are a tricky material to recycle, with many councils unable to accept the materials and current arrangements limited to collection points at larger supermarkets.

The environmental organisation Wrap estimates that just 6% of the 311,000 tonnes of plastic wrapping placed on supermarket shelves ends up being recycled.

Rogerstone North representative Chris Reeks said Newport City Council could “do more” to help residents and traders dispose of soft plastics property – and noted other local authorities, such as Torfaen, had already started offering recycling points.

Convenience

In a question to the council leader, Cllr Reeks suggested Newport could offer a soft plastic recycling service at its waste centre and “go further again by offering a collection service for a small cost to local businesses”.

Firms which produce large quantities of soft plastic waste “have to put this into ordinary bins, which inevitably ends up in landfill”, he added.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, the council leader, said the local authority “always strives to make it as convenient as possible” for people to recycle.

“I totally understand that concern,” he said of Cllr Reeks’ comments.

“Soft plastics are challenging to recycle, with very few processes able to accept the material,” the leader explained. “The cost of recycling soft plastics is currently £650 per tonne and so we want to encourage packaging companies to first minimise this cost.

“From March 2027 producers will be responsible for covering councils’ costs for providing this service.

“Working with Wastesavers, we aim to begin some collection trials next year for both domestic and business soft plastics. We are trying to get it done, but working with producers to help us on that journey.”

Cllr Batrouni added Newport has a “great recycling rate of 71%” and called it “one of the best performing councils around”.

Currently, the Welsh Government requires councils to achieve an overall recycling rate of 70% for the waste they collect