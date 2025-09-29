Solar farm described as ‘disaster waiting to happen’

A potential solar farm to be built on fields accessed from a narrow country lane has been described as a “disaster waiting to happen”.

Concerns were previously raised about large lorries carrying the solar panels to the site, prompting a council to ask planning body PEDW to seek further information from Elign Energy which is behind the plans for the 20 megawatt solar farm.

That would produce enough energy meet the annual household electricity needs of 5,500 homes and as such a decision will have to be made by a Welsh Government minister with the planning application considered by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales.

Traffic management

Torfaen Borough Council had asked for further information on traffic managements when it put together a local impact report on the proposals for 45 hectares of farmland at Pentre Bach Farm in Llantarnam, south of Cwmbran.

Planning officer Justin Jones said as a result it has been confirmed banksmen, to warn and direct traffic, when the large lorries are travelling along Pentre Lane will be used rather than temporary traffic lights.

But Llantarnam councillor Alan Slade, who highlighted lorries will have to cross into the opposite lane of Newport Road when they turn from its junction into Pentre Lane, said he still wasn’t happy when the planning committee was updated on the application.

“I just think this is a disaster waiting to happen and I really do think it’s completely underestimated.”

The Reform UK councillor said there is an advisory ‘not suitable for HGVs sign’ at the entrance to the lane and added: “I will be the first to say I told you so.”

Acceptable

Mr Jones said the advice from the council’s highways department on the revised traffic plans, including the use of banksmen, was they are acceptable and replied: “Hopefully you won’t be able to tell me, I told you so. We will have to wait and see, if it does get approved.”

He also said the council wants a condition to prevent deliveries during peak periods and reminded councillors there isn’t a weight restriction on Pentre Lane, which is an adopted highway, and he said “we can’t stop them from using it.”

In response to Pontnewydd Labour councillor Stuart Ashley Mr Jones said the council’s ecologist has considered there may be “some benefits” from the scheme that could increase the number of invertebrates that provide food for the local bat population.

But he said a “key point” for the council is the amount of land used is kept to a minimum and said it still isn’t satisfied why the site, which is designated a special lowlands landscape area and as the green wedge and green belt in its development plan, had been selected.

“There has to be a pretty good reason for doing so and for us we’re not sure that has been made,” said Mr Jones.

The plans have been amended to increase the size of the compound area, so more panels can be stored on site and reduce the number of deliveries, and the council has accepted the panels won’t have a “demonstrably harmful visual impact”.