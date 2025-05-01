Solar farm on school grounds could power local schools and hospital
Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter
There are plans to build a solar farm on land at a school in Merthyr Tydfil providing electricity to local schools and the hospital.
The application from the council for Pen y Dre High School in Gurnos includes a 1.4 MegaWatt (MW) solar farm on land to the east of the school buildings and to the north and east of the replacement Goetre Primary School which is currently under construction.
The proposal would involve an array of solar panels from east to west across the site.
A site compound would be set up, the wider site would be enclosed by a 3m mesh fence and there would be lighting and CCTV included.
The existing access into the site from Sixth Avenue would be used and upgraded with an area to accommodate off-street parking and a turning area.
Development
The development would also involve the installation of underground cables from the site to provide electricity to Pen Y Dre High School, the new Goetre Primary School, Bishop Hedley School and Prince Charles Hospital.
The underground cables would generally run along sections of the adopted highway and across some areas of vacant land, the planning report said.
There would be a series of 18 arrays of panels across the site, the longest section being 151.5m and the shortest 15.5m.
The solar panels would be set back a minimum distance of 7m from the site boundaries and each array of panels would be at least 7m apart.
They would be set on tilted frames facing south that would be 2.14m at their highest and 0.85m on the lower southern side.
The application also includes associated engineering and landscaping works.
Approval recommended
No public representations were received by the council following the consultation on the application.
In recommending approval, planning officers said in their report: “The principle of the proposed development is acceptable, given its location within the settlement limits and its contribution to the reduction in carbon emissions and compliance with the national and local policy objectives that encourage renewable energy schemes.
“The impacts on the character of the area, the local landscape, residential amenity and highways are deemed to be acceptable.”
“Whilst there would be some impacts on the habitats and species within the site, this would be appropriately mitigated/compensated and net benefits to biodiversity would be provided.”
The council’s planning committee is due to consider the application on Wednesday, May 7.
