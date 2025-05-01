Solar farm on school grounds could power local schools and hospital

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

There are plans to build a solar farm on land at a school in Merthyr Tydfil providing electricity to local schools and the hospital.

The application from the council for Pen y Dre High School in Gurnos includes a 1.4 MegaWatt (MW) solar farm on land to the east of the school buildings and to the north and east of the replacement Goetre Primary School which is currently under construction.

The proposal would involve an array of solar panels from east to west across the site.

A site compound would be set up, the wider site would be enclosed by a 3m mesh fence and there would be lighting and CCTV included.

The existing access into the site from Sixth Avenue would be used and upgraded with an area to accommodate off-street parking and a turning area.