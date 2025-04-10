Solar farm plan ‘may be pushed through despite safety concerns’ fear residents

Martin Shipton

Residents opposing the construction of a large solar farm near their homes fear the plans will be pushed through despite their belief that the location is entirely unsuitable.

If approved, the project would cover 38 fields of farmland in Bryntail Road, to the east of Pontypridd. The applicants, a company named Nadara, say it could power 12,000 homes.

It was originally due to be considered by Rhondda Cynon Taf council, but it has been classified as a Development of National Significance, and the decision on whether or not to grant planning permission will therefore be taken by the Welsh Government, following consideration by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (Pedw).

Narrow lane

Neighbouring residents say they are worried that the Welsh Government’s drive to achieve net zero will override their legitimate concerns about the site, access to which is along a steep and narrow lane. They believe other communities across Wales face similar challenges.

One of the residents, Wayne Adams, said: “Mine is one of eight families living in the lane, which is narrow, steep, full of potholes and winding. It essentially broke down/slipped substantially during the course of hundreds of HGVs running up and down the lane when Bryntail Farm was reclaiming land.

“The road had to be rebuilt, but only the top third of the lane was reinstated. The rest of it has never been fully restored in the more than 20 years that I have lived here. It was never designed to carry this volume and load of traffic. Who pays to upgrade and maintain this road today and for the next 35 years, the supposed lifespan of the project?

“There is a very serious risk of the road collapsing where retaining walls have been built to only deal with the traffic from the dwellings and one working farm. If the road has already collapsed due to heavy loads from one development using this lane, then another disaster cannot be ruled out given that Nadara has not put forward any detailed plans as to how they will make the lane safe to use for the entirety of the development. Who pays and who ensures public safety?

“Unless Nadara fully upgrades the entirety of the lane such that it is suitable for HGV vehicles to use not only while the solar farm is being installed, but for the 35 years of the development, then it cannot be considered a safe road or suitable for the development. How will RCT hold Nadara to account to ensure this is actioned? Who picks up the costs if the lane deteriorates/collapses after installation?

“Nadara has said they have explored alternative access routes and that none are suitable because RCT says temporary access roads would be environmentally unacceptable. Why then is it deemed acceptable that new turning and parking areas and upgrading of temporary roads are deemed environmentally acceptable? Surely temporary upgrades mean that an alternative access route from Eglwysilan mountain road can be reinstated as a condition of planning approval and mean that less road work is done in Bryntail Road with less environmental impact?”

‘Health and safety concerns’

Mr Adams added: “We are all seriously worried that our concerns will simply be brushed aside by Pedw because of the Welsh Government’s commitment to renewable energy schemes. We’re not against carbon reduction, but this development shouldn’t be allowed to override legitimate health and safety concerns. The same applies to projects elsewhere in Wales.

“While the decision on this application will be made by Pedw, we would like RCT council to recognise our concerns and reflect them in the comments they make for Pedw to consider.”

A spokesperson for Rhondda Cynon Taf council said: “The proposed solar farm scheme would be classed as a Development of National Significance, given its size and generating capacity, and as such, Rhondda Cynon Taf council would not make a decision on such an application. If and when an application seeking planning permission is made, it will be submitted to PEDW, and any decision will be made by the Welsh Government.

“At this point in time we understand that no planning application has been made.

“We understand that the matter is in the initial stages of pre-application consultation and can confirm that a local resident has been in contact with our planning service to discuss their concerns.

“As a consultee in any future planning process, Rhondda Cynon Taf council will consider all relevant information and submit a Local Impact Report to Pedw within the stipulated timescales.”

