Solar farm sale on track amid questions over council’s spending

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Council plans to sell a solar project are reportedly on track and have received “significant commercial interest”.

The Cwm Ifor Solar Farm could generate enough energy to power around 6,000 homes if it is built above Penyrheol.

Caerphilly County Borough Council put the project up for sale in May as part of its decarbonisation plans.

A council spokesperson confirmed the “initial stage” of a sale has now been completed, after the removal of the listing from the website of marketers Savills.

Cuts

The update follows questions from independent group leader, Cllr Nigel Dix, who has questioned the council’s investment in the project while making service cuts elsewhere.

“Labour took it on themselves to pursue this project at a time when they are planning to make job losses, cutting tens of millions of pounds from budgets, spending millions on consultants, closing libraries and leisure centres, increasing council tax and service charges,” he said.

“The council should be using resources on delivering frontline services, not pursuing speculative projects that divert monies away from the services we all depend on.”

Cllr Dix said the local authority rebuffed his recent attempt to find out how much public money had been spent on the project.

He said the council turned down his Freedom of Information Act request because the information related to commercial interests.

Public interest

“I note that Labour refuse to reveal how much this has cost taxpayers, arguing that it’s not in the public interest,” said Cllr Dix. “Sadly, we have a council that refuses to disclose how much public money has been spent on pursuing their solar farm, which doesn’t even exist. The public and councillors are being kept in the dark – how can that be in the public interest?”

The independent group leader also said he found it “remarkable the council believed it had the expertise to pursue such a project” and suggested it was “desperate” to find a private buyer.

However, a council spokesperson defended the venture and said its plans were starting to bear fruit.

“The initial stage of the Cwm Ifor Solar Farm project sale has now been completed, and subsequent phases of the process are currently underway,” they said.

“While we appreciate the public interest, due to the commercially sensitive and confidential nature of the transaction, we are unable to disclose further information at this time.

“Suffice to say that there has been significant commercial interest in the project which is likely to result in a successful sale for the council.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the local authority’s deputy leader, defended the investment in the project.

He said: “It seems Cllr Dix doesn’t agree with the concept of initially investing in a renewable energy scheme like the Cwm Ifor Solar Farm, even though it will result in a bigger financial return.

“The return on investment will then help to protect key frontline services, so I really don’t understand why Cllr Dix would oppose this. Tackling climate change and promoting renewable energy is something this administration will continue to do.”

