Somalilanders in Wales celebrate 35 years of independence

Martin Shipton

Hundreds of people gathered in Cardiff to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of the Republic of Somaliland through a series of cultural, civic, and community events that highlighted the deep and longstanding ties between Wales and the African nation..

The celebrations, organised by the Wales Somaliland Community and the 18 May Organising Committee, brought together families, young people, elected representatives, community leaders, and guests from the Republic of Somaliland for a weekend of reflection, celebration, and unity.

Somaliland regained its independence on 18 May 1991 following the collapse of the Somali dictatorship led by Siad Barre and after years of conflict and devastation experienced across the country. The restoration of independence marked the beginning of a peacebuilding and reconciliation process led by Somaliland communities and elders, which laid the foundations for stability, democratic governance, and nation-building over the last 35 years.

Festivities began with a large-scale Family Fun Day at Grange Pavilion in Grangetown, where hundreds of residents attended a vibrant programme of cultural activities, food, entertainment, family activities, and community engagement.

The Family Fun Day also welcomed two newly elected Welsh Government Cabinet Ministers – Dafydd Trystan MS and Anna Brychan MS – who joined the celebrations, congratulated Somaliland on its achievements over the past 35 years, and met directly with community members and representatives from the Republic of Somaliland Government including Ambassador Cabdilaahi Cukuse and Deputy Ambassador of the Republic of Somaliland UK Mission Maxamed Carab Wacays.

Their attendance was warmly welcomed by the community and reflected the strengthening relationship between Somaliland communities in Wales and public institutions across the country.

The celebrations culminated in an official Somaliland Flag Raising Ceremony at Cardiff Castle, recognising both Somaliland’s national story and the historic contribution of Somaliland families to Cardiff and Wales over generations.

Guests and dignitaries attending the celebrations included David Warren, Head of International Relations at Welsh Government; Alun Michael, former South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner and current President of Labour Friends of Somaliland; Sarah Merry, Deputy Leader of Cardiff Council; Mustafa Hassan and Sultan Pliev from Cardiff and Vale College; Waheeda Abdul-Sattar, Grangetown councillor; Helen Gunter, Butetown councillor; Matt Youde, Grangetown councillor; Professor Ismail Yusuf Duale Guled, Minister of Education and Science for the Republic of Somaliland; Adam Yusuf, Chair of Somaliland Community Sheffield; Huw Thomas, former Leader of Cardiff Council and Member of the Senedd; and Anthony Slaughter, Leader of the Wales Green Party and Member of the Senedd.

Historical connection

Throughout the celebrations, speakers reflected on Cardiff’s unique historical connection to Somaliland through the city’s docklands and Tiger Bay, where Somaliland seafarers settled and helped shape one of the UK’s oldest African and Somaliland communities.

The events also highlighted the importance of civic participation, cultural identity, and community partnership, with organisers recognising the longstanding involvement of the Wales Somaliland community in Welsh public life and democratic engagement across generations.

Abdikarim Abdi Adan, representing the 18 May Organising Committee, said: “Marking the 35th Anniversary of Somaliland’s restoration of independence here in Cardiff was a proud and emotional moment for many in our community. These celebrations showcased not only our heritage and resilience, but also the positive relationships we continue to build across Wales through education, community work, public service, and civic life.”

‘Pride’

Ali Abdi BEM, representing the Wales Somaliland Community, said: “These celebrations were about honouring our history while bringing communities together for the future. Seeing so many families, young people, leaders, and guests united in pride and celebration was incredibly powerful. It reminded us how strong and connected our community continues to be.”

The celebrations concluded with the ceremonial raising of the Somaliland flag at Cardiff Castle, bringing together guests from across Wales and Somaliland in a moment of pride, reflection, and solidarity.