Some litter bins could be removed following a review.

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A local authority could relocate or remove some of its litter bins following a review.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said it commenced its review of litter bins in a bid to increase recycling levels and combat fly-tipping.

Through the review, the local authority will identify the areas where there is the greatest need for bins, pinpoint areas where separated recycling bins could increase recycling and highlight bins that are being misused or attracting fly-tipping.

Vale of Glamorgan Council confirmed that the review could also result in the relocation of some litter bins.

Huge

The council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “The scale of our street cleansing and litter collection service is huge.

“However, we know our residents still have concerns about the cleanliness of some areas, especially our town centres and resorts.

“Our placemaking and participation teams were speaking to residents throughout the summer.

“Litter was a recurring theme and one we want to respond to this.

“We also need to factor in how we can enable more recycling to hit our ambitious target for a waste free Vale.

“Just as importantly, we need to review what we do to ensure that our money is being spent wisely.

“Earlier this year we trialled using large temporary bins in some hotspots and this was very effective.

“As well as putting in place some permanent solutions of this kind we also want to take the opportunity make sure our bins are in the right places and being emptied at the rights times.

“We also see bags of domestic waste being dumped either in or next to street litter bins in residential areas.

“This is fly-tipping and with so many options available for residents to recycle and dispose of their waste responsibly it is something for which there really is no excuse.

“All of this is the in the scope of our review and we hope to be able to launch an improved and more efficient service soon.”

915 litter bins

There are 915 litter bins in the Vale of Glamorgan which are emptied and sorted for recycling each week.

The amount of waste collected from these varies greatly, according to the council.

A number of new multi-section recycling bins have been installed at high football locations in recent months and their usage is also being analysed as part of the review, with a view to increasing these in future.

The council will present a plan for a more efficient service later this year.

Placing household waste in street litter bins is illegal and placing such litter alongside litter bins is fly-tipping.

Incidents can be reported to the council online at www.valeofglamorgan.gov.uk

