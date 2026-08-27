Some of Wales’ best-known historic attractions to open for free next month

Nation.Cymru staff

Some of Wales’ best-known castles, historic houses and gardens will throw open their doors for free this September.

Historic houses, castles, gardens and other sites from Ynys Môn to Pembrokeshire will take part in Open Doors, the Cadw-organised festival which sees hundreds of locations welcome visitors for free during the month.

Among those taking part are Plas Newydd on Ynys Môn, Bodnant Garden in Conwy, Penrhyn Castle near Bangor, Powis Castle and Garden in Welshpool, Dyffryn Gardens near Cardiff and Tredegar House in Newport.

In north Wales, Tŷ Mawr Wybrnant, the birthplace of Bishop William Morgan, who translated the whole Bible into Welsh, will open for free on September 5 and 6, with talks about its history, garden and cultural significance.

Plas Newydd House and Garden will offer free entry on September 12 and 13, with art materials available around its gardens and special activity packs for visitors. Bodnant Garden will also be free on those dates.

Penrhyn Castle and Garden will take part on September 19 and 20, when visitors will be able to see slate-splitting demonstrations and, on the Sunday, a baking demonstration in the Victorian kitchen.

Erddig and Chirk Castle in Wrexham will both offer free admission on September 19, while the gardens at Plas yn Rhiw and Sarn y Plas on the Llŷn Peninsula will be free on September 26 and 27.

Mid Wales

Powis Castle and Garden will offer free access to its gardens and Clive Museum on September 12 and 13, although the castle rooms will be closed.

Llanerchaeron in Ceredigion will also be free that weekend, with a historical re-enactment featuring archers and knights preparing for the Battle of Bosworth. Parking charges will continue to apply to non-National Trust members.

Nearby Pontbrenmydyr Cottage, a restored 17th-century mud-built Welsh cottage normally available only as holiday accommodation, will open to visitors on September 12 and 13.

South and west Wales

Dinefwr in Carmarthenshire will offer free entry on September 5 and 6, with activities including art workshops, guided walks, apple picking and pressing, and opportunities to explore parts of the estate. Parking charges will apply for non-members.

Dyffryn Gardens near Cardiff and Tredegar House in Newport will both be free on September 13. Visitors to Tredegar House will be able to explore the house and its three gardens and learn about the family who lived there for more than 500 years.

Dolaucothi in Carmarthenshire, the only known Roman gold mine in Britain, will offer free entry on September 19 and 20. Visitors can try gold panning and follow a self-guided trail through ancient Roman mine workings, although guided underground tours will cost extra and require booking.

The final participating property will be the Tudor Merchant’s House in Tenby, which will offer free entry on September 26, giving visitors the chance to explore a house depicting the life of a merchant and his family around 1500.

National Trust Cymru looks after more than 46,000 hectares of countryside and 160 miles of coastline in Wales, as well as castles, historic houses and gardens.

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