Some Tories privately support PM’s stance on Israel and Gaza, Conservative says

Conservative MPs privately support calls by Sir Keir Starmer and the UK’s allies for Israel to cease its war in Gaza, one Tory has claimed.

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, also said he believed that the Prime Minister was on the “right side of history” and humanity, in an interview with broadcaster LBC.

Mr Pritchard would not be drawn into attacking his party leader Kemi Badenoch, who has criticised the Prime Minister’s sanctions on Israeli settlers, as well as his joint statement made earlier this week with the leaders of France and Canada on the Gaza conflict.

Egregious actions

Sir Keir, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu changes course.

In a post on X on Thursday, Mr Netanyahu said Hamas wants to “destroy the Jewish state” and “annihilate the Jewish people”.

He claimed the leaders of the UK, France and Canada were on the “wrong side of justice” and the wrong side of history.

Speaking to LBC, Tory MP Mr Pritchard said: “Half the population of Gaza are children. They are being literally bombed to bits every single day. They are being slowly starved.

“It’s absolutely right the UK Prime Minister, who so happens to be a Labour Prime Minister right now, would stand up on the right side.

“I push it back to the Israeli prime minister. I think Keir Starmer and those standing up for the children of Gaza are on the right side of history, the right side of humanity and are making the right moral judgment.”

Pro-Israel

The Conservative MP, who self-describes as strongly pro-Israel, said he had “changed to a position where I think we need to recognise a Palestinian state” immediately, having previously thought detailed groundwork was needed before this step was taken.

He said: “It may be symbolic, but I think it will be a huge symbol of support both for the Israelis that want to see that and also for the Palestinians. But the key point at the moment is the Israeli government need to be held to account.

“I support the UK Prime Minister and many more, by the way, in the British Conservative Party are coming up to me privately at the moment.”

On Friday, Mrs Badenoch told broadcasters she was “not surprised” Sir Keir had been criticised by his Israeli counterpart.

She suggested that breaking off trade deal talks with Israel over the conflict in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank were not the “right way” to send a message to Mr Netanyahu’s government.

Mr Pritchard told LBC he was “not coming here to attack” his party leader.

“I’m coming on to support Kemi on the comments on antisemitism, supporting the Prime Minister on his strong stand, finally, on what’s going on in Gaza,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

