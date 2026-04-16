Son admits preventing lawful and decent burial of his mother

A son has admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his mother and withdrawing money from her account.

Christopher Phillips, 60, of Porthcawl, south Wales, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to three charges.

He admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his mother, Sylvia Phillips, 89, in Porthcawl between October 2 2022 and February 2 2026.

Phillips also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud, by failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions, as well as Bridgend County Borough Council, that his mother had died, over the same dates.

The charges state that he committed the fraud offences “intending to make a gain” for himself.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, adjourned sentencing until June 2.

Representing Phillips, Ruth Smith, said: “There will be a basis of plea, specifying the date of death of Mr Phillips’ mother which was in 2023.

“Over and above that, the defence do seek bank statements and information from the two agencies involved.

“It is accepted that Mr Phillips did continue withdrawing the money from his mother’s account and effectively lived on that, which is supported by the analysis of his bank accounts.”

However, Ms Smith said there were concerns on behalf of the defence about the amount of money set out in the financial investigator’s report.

She asked for a psychiatric report to be carried out on Phillips.