Son of 102-year-old says father ‘pushed off’ pub stage after complaining about noise

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A 102-year-old great-grandfather with dementia died days after he was allegedly pushed off the stage in his local pub after making a noise complaint.

Phillip Ormerod, from Cwmbran, South Wales, died in hospital this week following an incident at the Crow’s Nest pub in the town on August 1.

His son, Robert Ormerod, told the Press Association he wanted justice for his father, who he described as a popular character who young people would buy beer for when he visited the bar.

Mr Ormerod is understood to have been visiting the Crow’s Nest for a drink on that Saturday night when he went onto a stage in the venue to complain about the volume of the music.

Robert said: “He just asked them to turn the music down.”

He said his father turned around to come back down off the stage when he was pushed, and that resulted in a broken hip.

“(That’s) the most upsetting part. He wasn’t going to live forever but it’s not a nice way, obviously in pain,” he said.

“We want to see justice, of course.

“They must have known he was an old man. It makes you wonder what the world is coming to.

“It has obviously made it difficult. It would’ve been nice if he’d gone quietly in his sleep.

“He was in hospital, suffering, for a week-and-a-half. It’s not nice.”

Mr Ormerod was a great-grandfather who worked as a design draughtsman before his retirement.

He continued living in Llanyrafon following the death of his wife 40 years ago and was visited often by his two sons.

Robert said: “I used to visit him regularly, and then towards the end me and my brother used to keep the house clean as best we could, and buy his food because his eyesight had deteriorated.

“(He was diagnosed with dementia) a couple of years ago, he probably had it before that.”

“He’s well-known around here, although a lot of his generation are gone,” he added.

Familiar face

He said his father would visit the pub two or three times a week, where he would drink beers, and described how he became a familiar face to some locals.

“I suppose he became a pub character,” he said.

“It became a youngsters’ pub, although it used to be a local pub where all ages went, and it was run very strictly by the landlord at the time, I remember.”

Emergency services were called to the pub in Cwmbran at about 10.25pm on August 1 following a report of an assault.

A 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault and remains under investigation.

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