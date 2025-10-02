Son of former Welsh secretary working for Reform politician

Emily Price

The son of former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies is working for the Senedd’s only Reform MS Laura Anne Jones, Nation.Cymru can reveal.

Jones defected from the Conservatives to Nigel Farage’s party at the Royal Welsh Show in July, becoming Reform’s first Senedd Member.

Her Tory colleagues only found out she was jumping ship as the press conference unfolded.

Recent polls have suggested Reform has a chance of being the largest party at the 2026 Senedd election – whilst the Conservatives could be wiped out.

Wipe out

The Senedd’s internal system shows that Jones currently has three members of staff working for her – all of whom were working for her previously when she was a Welsh Conservative.

Dominic Davies – who is understood to be in his early 20s – is registered in the Senedd’s system as a “research assistant” employed by Jones.

Dominic is the son of the former Tory Member of Parliament, David TC Davies, who became the first Welsh Secretary to lose his seat while in office at the last general election.

He had served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and had been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022 when he lost his seat to Labour in 2024.

During that election year, the Conservatives suffered a total wipe out in Wales losing every single one of their 14 seats.

Coup

After losing his seat, David TC Davies obtained a job with Laura Anne Jones working as her advisor until the former Welsh Tory leader, Andrew RT Davies, stood down amid a coup from his own shadow cabinet.

When Darren Millar became the new Welsh Conservative leader in December 2024, he appointed TC Davies as his chief of staff.

The former Secretary of State for Wales is currently still serving in this role.

TC Davies is understood to have then helped his son Dominic Davies obtain his first job in politics working for South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones whilst she was still a Welsh Conservative.

It’s understood that following Jones’ defection to Reform, Dominic opted to stick with his employer working as her research assistant under Reform’s banner.

‘Coy’

A Conservative source told Nation.Cymru that TC Davies was “quite coy and embarrassed” about his son’s new role – having encouraged him to quit his job with Jones when she defected.

We contacted Dominic Davies and asked him the following questions:

*Why did you decide to leave the Tories and break with your family tradition in favour of working for a Reform MS?

*Do you hold a Conservative membership or have you cancelled it?

*Does your employment with Laura Anne Jones indicate that you will also be joining Reform as a member?

Dominic Davies did not respond.

David TC Davies and the Welsh Conservatives were invited to comment but did not respond.