Son of UK royalty to play Wales date on first-ever UK tour

An unlikely indie-pop star is coming to Wales as part of his first ever UK tour, having already sold out a London date and announced another. Cruz Beckham and his band, The Breakers, are set to play ten dates across the UK, including a night in Cardiff on 27 February 2026.

The twenty-year-old, youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, released two songs in October 2025 after playing a string of lowkey shows described by Kitty Chrisp of the Metro as “dare we say it – cool.”

The tracks, OPTICS and LICK THE TOAD, follow in the electro-influenced footsteps of indie-rockers like The 1975 and MGMT.

It was reported in early 2025 that Cruz had joined songwriter Ed Frewett in the studio with hopes of launching a music career.

The move sparked comparisons to his brother, Brooklyn, who has tried his hand at a number of ‘jobs’, including footballer, photographer and chef, to varying degrees of success.

Cruz’s For Your Love tour announcement also coincides with Brooklyn’s highly publicised split from the family, after the eldest of the Beckham sons posted a series of Instagram stories on Monday (19 January) accusing his parents of “controlling narratives in the press”.

None of the disowned Beckham brothers, who Brooklyn also accused of attacking and blocking him on social media, have made a statement on the allegations.

Cruz Beckham & The Breakers will also play shows in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin after making their way around the UK, before returning for two London dates.

The Cardiff show, at Clwb Ifor Bach, marks the tour’s second after Birmingham’s Mama Roux’s, with dates also set for Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, and Brighton.

Ticket sales will begin via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, January 30 for the show on 27 February. For more information and to listen to the tracks, visit Cruz Beckham’s site here.

No word yet on whether Lady Victoria will make an appearance to lend her infamous dancing skills to the show.