Sound Run calls on men to challenge perceptions of public sexual harassment

Runners gathered in Cardiff to challenge perceptions of public sexual harassment as the issue continues to impact women everywhere.

A Welsh Government survey found 10 percent of Welsh men admitted that they don’t know what public sexual harassment means or have never heard of it. Nearly one in three did not believe “catcalling” to be harmful.

With 71% of women of all ages in the UK having experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space, the ‘Sound’ campaign seeks to shift the focus on men to examine their own behaviour and challenge others.

The Sound Run saw participants from 10 mixed gender running clubs in Cardiff gather at Overseas Apparel in Royal Arcade on Tuesday evening.

Driving change

The event was created as an opportunity for male runners to listen and speak to women to highlight the work of ‘Sound’ to start conversations, educate, and help to drive change on our streets.

The run launches the latest phase of the Sound campaign examining public sexual harassment. Championing a solutions-focused approach, Sound aims to educate men, alongside showcasing what men can do to be allies in ending the public sexual harassment of women in Wales.

Liam Jones, 28, owns eco-friendly clothing brand Overseas Apparel in Royal Arcade, Cardiff, and started an accessible mixed running club about two and a half years ago.

“We aim to make our running club as inclusive as possible so we remain in a group and keep pace with the slowest person,” Liam said. “We aren’t competitive.

“Public harassment is a problem and we want to be there to support and be a part of the conversation if we can. No one should feel under threat. I want everyone to feel safe and comfortable, including my customers.

“As a community and as individuals we need to learn more about these issues and challenge problematic behaviour when we see it.”

“I don’t feel safe”

Olivia, 24, began running with the Sunday Run Club in Cardiff in September, partially motivated by a desire to run in a group during the darker winter months.

“I definitely have been running much less in the winter when it’s darker because I don’t feel safe,” Olivia said.

“There was discussion within a running chat I’m a part of recently where women were warning each other about an incident that had occurred just before Christmas involving a man trying to grab someone. I’ve got many friends who wouldn’t run at all during the winter because of that safety concern.”

“In my experience of running or walking alone, I often worry about being followed so I feel relieved when a man crosses the road. That small action makes a huge difference to me and shows they are considering how they make others feel.

“It’s really healthy for men to have these conversations. Even if they don’t feel like they are part of the problem they are part of the solution.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: “Every woman should feel safe to run, walk, or simply exist in public spaces without fear of harassment. It’s not up to women to change their behaviour or limit their lives – it’s up to men to reflect on and address their own behaviours.

“When men step up as allies, listen to women’s experiences, and actively challenge problematic behaviour among their peers, we create real change in our communities. This is exactly the kind of positive action we need to make Wales a safer place for everyone.”

Find out more about Sound.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

