Sounds of brass fill Maes for Wrecsam Eisteddfod 2025 opening weekend

The sound of brass bands filled the air as competition got underway at the 2025 National Eisteddfod in Wrecsam on Saturday (2 August).

A steady stream of musicians carrying their tubas, cornets and trombones from the car parks towards the main pavilion were seen before 9am to register with officials.

Five bands from Buckley, Menai Bridge, Deiniolen near Caernarfon and Markham near Caerphilly as well as Wrexham entered the Section 2 and 3 competition.

Programme

Open to bands with up to 25 members they were set the task of presenting a varied programme that took no longer than 15 minutes to perform.

After a spirited competition the adjudicator, Alan Bourne, awarded the first prize of £600 and the Ivor Jarvis Cup to the Royal Buckley Town Band. The Deiniolen Silver Band were second and Markham third.

Veteran bandsman Meirion Jones from the Deiniolen band said Buckley deserved their win.

“They have come so close on other occasions, sometimes there was just a point in it,” he said.

Ivor Jarvis Challenge Cup

Later four more bands competed in the Section 4 competition. They too were set the task of performing at least three items within their alloted 15 minutes.

The adjudicator placed the Llanrug Silver Band in first place and they took home the Ivor Jarvis Challenge Cup and the £600 cash prize. The Oakeley Silver Band from Blaenau Ffestiniog were second and Band Porthaethwy, Menai Bridge third.

On Sunday three brass bands from Wrexham, Beaumaris and Merthyr Tydfil will battle it out for the Section 1 crown and the Flintshire Cup.

