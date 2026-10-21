Source of River Taff fuel pollution stopped, says NRW

Nation.Cymru staff

The source of a fuel leak affecting the River Taff has been stopped, Natural Resources Wales has confirmed.

Officers are continuing to assess the environmental damage after kerosene entered an underground drainage system and spread into the river.

The pollution, first reported on Friday, October 16, affected around four kilometres of the Taff, including Glan-y-Llyn, Taff’s Well, Gwaelod-y-garth and Tongwynlais.

NRW said officers had so far observed fewer than 10 dead fish. Initial results also suggest aquatic invertebrates have been affected, although further work is needed to establish whether this is linked to the spill.

Samples are still being analysed to assess both the immediate damage and any longer-term effects on wildlife.

Teams have attended the site every day since the incident was reported, including over the weekend, working to contain the remaining fuel before it reached the river.

NRW said the investigation had been particularly complex because fuel had mixed with water in underground drains and escaped into a nearby culvert and tributaries through multiple points.

Officers have used drones and inspected sections of the river to assess the damage. Earlier in the investigation, NRW said harmless green tracing dye could be used to follow water flows and establish the route taken by the pollution.

The latest update follows several days of work involving NRW, specialist contractors and the operator to trace the leak and recover fuel from the drainage system.

Although the source has now been stopped, investigations into how the fuel entered the drains and reached the river will continue. NRW said evidence was being compiled and reviewed.

Public Health Wales previously advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows closed while the smell of kerosene was present, reopening them once the odour had passed.

It also advised people to avoid contact with affected water and to contact NHS 111 Wales if they felt unwell or were concerned about symptoms.

In its advice, PHW said: “Kerosene vapours may be mildly irritating to the respiratory system. Our current assessment is that people who can smell kerosene may experience temporary irritation, particularly if they are exposed for prolonged periods.”

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