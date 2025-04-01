Sourdough pioneers announce fourth site in Welsh capital

An award-wining Cardiff bakery has announced it will open a fourth site in the vibrant heart of Rhiwbina Village, Cardiff.

Pettigrew Bakeries is a family-run business, and one of the pioneers of craft sourdough in Cardiff.

The business has gone from strength to strength since opening its first site opposite Victoria Park nine years ago, and now operates from three outposts across the Welsh capital — allowing its bakers to specialise in patisserie and lamination at the original Canton site, and bespoke breads in Roath.

Renowned for their sourdoughs made with organic flour over a 72-hour process, Pettigrew Bakeries also uses traditional yeasted methods to create a variety of products including demi-brioche, focaccia, and honey-oat spelt bread — with many of their limited-edition pastries, such as the Crème Brûlée Croissant and the Mocha Cocoa Croissant, becoming social media sensations.

They also operate a retail-only bakery shop and café space in Castle Arcade – and trade every week at Cardiff Farmers Markets. Now, their second retail-only bakery shop will open at 15 Heol y Deri, taking over a former art supplies shop (next door to the Rhiwbina Tap and opposite Mesen restaurant).

Opening in May 2025 (exact date TBC), Pettigrew Rhiwbina will be open 7 days a week – Monday to Saturday, from 7:30am–4:30pm and Sundays from 8am–2pm (or until they sell out!)

City favourite

David Le Masurier, founder and co-owner at Pettigrew Bakery said: “This marks a significant moment for us. For the past seven years, we’ve been a fixture at the Rhiwbina Farmers Market every Friday — come rain or shine.

“But now, thanks to the unwavering support of the local community, we’re making Rhiwbina our permanent home and joining a wonderful community of independent businesses that make this village so special. It’s easy to see why it was recently named one of the top 25 places to live in the UK by The Times.”

David added: “Throughout the lockdown, the people of CF14 welcomed us with open arms. Our deliveries became a regular part of life on these streets, and we’ve never forgotten that. We’ve been looking for the right spot ever since, and when this beautiful space became available, we knew the time was now.

“In the face of enormous headwinds for the indie hospitality and slow food sector, diversifying, innovating, and growing is the only way we can navigate these difficult times — and help safeguard the incredible jobs of our team. Our pricing reflects the true cost of quality ingredients, craft, and care — not margins for shareholders— and our community continues to show us that they understand and support that.”

Award-winners

Pettigrew’s new shop will still offer the full Pettigrew experience — exceptional sourdough baked the same morning, best-selling pastries, legendary sweet bakes, and customer favourites like the Chicken Mayo Parmesan baguettes.

There are also plans for an entirely new range of hot lunch specials, with options for customers to sit-in with an expertly prepared coffee from specialty roastery Clifton Coffee.

As proud winners of British Baker’s UK Craft Bakery of the Year 2024, this opening is the final step in a plan that David and his team laid out three years ago — to build a family of unique shops across the city, while staying true to the Pettigrew brand: fiercely independent, quality-obsessed, and community-rooted.

David added: “We’re buzzing to throw open the doors and become part of daily life in Rhiwbina – as well as keeping our spot at Rhiwbina Farmers Market every Friday.

“With the arrival of our new all-electric delivery van, people will also be seeing even more of us at events and pop- ups across Cardiff in the months to come.”

