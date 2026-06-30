South Wales archaeological dig returns for fifth year

Nation.Cymru Staff

Archaeologists excavating a Cardiff park have uncovered fresh evidence of Bronze Age and Roman activity, revealing new clues about the people who lived there thousands of years ago.

The Caerau and Ely Rediscovering (CAER) Heritage Project, a partnership between Cardiff University, Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE), local schools, residents and heritage partners, is now in its fifth year at Trelai Park.

Previous digs have uncovered a well-preserved roundhouse and, as volunteers expanded their search, another structure close by, as well as a number of pits with three holding small amounts of cremated human remains.

The dig has also uncovered evidence of Roman activity through objects like pottery, indicating it could have been a shrine or site of special importance.

The site is just metres from the remains of a Roman Villa, the evidence of which is only visible via a raised area covered in long grass.

Senior Lecturer and CAER Heritage Project Co-director Oliver Davis said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be back at Trelai for the fifth year.

“We’re already uncovering new finds and clues into the history of this much-loved park and it’s now clear that there were more people coming here than we previously thought.

“This year, we’ve made the trench a lot bigger to look more closely at the remains of the roundhouse and adjacent buildings.

“The floor surface that people walked on in the Bronze Age still survives and is extremely well-preserved. We can tell so much about how they lived their lives from this.

“Last year we got the first glimpses that after the Bronze Age, this area then became significant in the Roman period. We know there was an important Roman person living close by due to our proximity to the Roman Villa.

“We can now see that this was a place where people left offerings during Roman times. We think there may have been some kind of religious focus on the site, 1,500 years after people left this place.”

Helen McCarthy, 62, from Culverhouse Cross, has been volunteering with the CAER Project for more than a decade, and shared how exciting it was to be back at the dig.

She said: “It’s about seeing old friends and exploring the archaeology that’s on our doorstep. It’s incredible to know people have been active on this site for 6,000 years. This site tells a story and it’s important to know.

“I can’t believe my luck that I’m local and I’ve got this opportunity to be involved in it. It’s the best project you could have.”

Fellow volunteer Em Collins, 31 from Ely, added: “I’m really excited to see what we find this year. Living so close to here and seeing what’s been found makes me want to explore the whole area.”

Lily Horton, 18, who has just completed her A levels and is looking forward to starting a degree in history, has been helping with the school visits at the dig.

Lily said: “I’ve always known that I wanted to be a teacher so meeting the children and helping them make discoveries has been such a lovely experience for me.

“I grew up five minutes away from this park. The Roman Villa has always just been there. It’s always been a part of our park without us thinking about it. We are so lucky to have this here on our doorstep.”

Clare Alexandra Butterfield-Elsey, 33, has recently completed a pathway to a degree in history and archaeology at the University – and is due to start her degree in September.

Clare explained: “I’ve had a passion for archaeology since I was a child but didn’t pursue it. I watched Time Team when I was six and it became a weekly ritual.

“When I was recovering from a chronic illness, I decided to think about going back to education. The pathway has lit a fire under me and I can’t wait to start my degree.

“It’s interesting to find a thing like this in Trelai Park as you’d never think it was here. You’d never know about it if it wasn’t for this dig. It feels amazing to be involved – you can’t learn anything like this from a textbook. The camaraderie has been amazing.”

Dan Queally, 23, who graduated from Cardiff University last year, has come back to the dig to volunteer. He is hoping to go into a career in commercial archaeology.

He said: “I was lucky enough to do my dissertation working with CAER heritage, so it’s great to be back to see how the story has evolved since last year.

“It’s incredibly valuable to get this practical experience but with a project like the Trelai dig you get a real sense of what archaeology can do more widely and the impact it can have on communities.”

Sam Froud-Powell, Operational Development Manager at ACE said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the latest discoveries from the dig. One of the most powerful things about the CAER Heritage Project is that it brings together local residents of all ages, volunteers and Cardiff University students to work side by side, uncovering this extraordinary history together.

“For ACE, this is about much more than archaeology. It is about pride in place, learning together, building confidence and making sure that local people are at the heart of telling the story of Ely and Caerau.

“The discoveries remind us that our communities have been places of significance for thousands of years, and it is incredibly exciting that today’s residents are helping to bring that history back to life.”