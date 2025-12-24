South Wales boy set for first proper Christmas after lifesaving kidney transplant

Twelve-year-old Alex Chmielewski is finally looking forward to a proper family Christmas, a year after spending the festive season in hospital recovering from a long-awaited kidney transplant.

Alex, from Bridgend, spent more than three years on dialysis and over two years waiting for a kidney donor.

He and his older brother Gabriel, 14, were both born with kidney failure caused by Joubert syndrome and missing chromosomes.

Gabriel received a kidney from their dad, Kamil, in 2021. The family hoped that mum, Kasia, could donate to Alex, but she was ruled out because of kidney stones.

That left Alex with only one chance: a deceased donor.

Dad Kamil says: “It was difficult as Alex was on dialysis a very long time for a kid. We were coping ok, I think as much as the situation let us.

“He had dialysis every night for ten hours and many nights not everything went to plan, it wasn’t easy, but we have done it somehow.

“It was a nightmare to be honest that we couldn’t donate to Alex. I couldn’t because I has already given to Gabriel, we thought Kasia, Alex’s mum would give to Alex.

“My wife was so happy when she knew Alex will have a new kidney from her and just before, when she was told the bad news due to kidney stones, we all went down. It was a really tough time for all of us.

“There was only one hope and idea, get listed and get it done as quick as possible. There was always the question in the back of the head, what if it doesn’t happen…”

Waiting to Live

While he waited for his transplant, Alex took part in the award-winning Waiting to Live paediatric organ donation campaign by VML, supported by NHS Blood and Transplant.

As part of the campaign, a doll representing him was displayed at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital for Wales in late 2023.

Dolls for 15 other children – and more than 200 others symbolising every child on the UK transplant waiting list – went out across the UK.

More than half of those 16 children with dolls received their transplants in time for last Christmas, including Alex. Three – Dáithí and Jack, who need heart transplants, and Uqbah, who needs a kidney - remain on the waiting list.

They are among more than 250 children, and ten children in Wales, spending this Christmas hoping for the call that could save their life.

‘A new life’

Kamil explains the difference the transplant has made to Alex, saying: “The transplant is like new life, new opportunities, freedom and happiness. Alex is enjoying life, travelling, back to school and has much less hospitals appointments.

“We know it was a tragic moment for the donor family. I have asked the doctors to let the family know about Alex’s new life because of this kidney.

“We’re able to fly to Poland to see grandparents, swimming pool sessions, camping, staying up late watching films together – it’s a game changer.”

Although Alex received his transplant in time for Christmas, he spent the whole festive period – and the start of 2025 – in hospital.

This year will be the first in years where both brothers are well and the family can properly enjoy Christmas at home.

Recovery

Kamil adds: “Last Christmas… well we didn’t really have one… when Alex went to the hospital everything stopped and focused on the transplant. He was in hospital all over Christmas and New Year and we looked after his recovery.

“The plan for this Christmas is to be together, as a family. We will have a few days away near Eryri for New Year’s Eve and just enjoy being together.”

On organ donation Kamil adds: “Everyone should at least think about it… what they can do to other people if they donate. Giving someone new life it’s the best you can do as a human.”

More than 8,000 people in the UK (a record number at Christmas), including 380 people in Wales, face this Christmas waiting for an organ transplant. Every day in December, someone will die waiting for a transplant, last year, 20 Welsh residents died before they got the lifesaving transplant they needed.

235 people in Wales received a transplant last year – 62 of those from living donors – and there were 135 organ donors (73 deceased donors and 62 living) from Wales in 2024/25.

‘Ultimate act of humanity’

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant says: “At this time of giving and thinking of others, please give hope to the thousands of people, including hundreds of children, waiting for a lifesaving phone call this Christmas.

“Their lives can only be saved by the ultimate act of humanity and kindness – organ donation. Up to nine lives can be saved when sadly a life is lost.

“Register your decision to be an organ donor and tell your family.”

Support organ donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register by visiting: www.organdonation.nhs.uk, or calling 0300 123 23 23. Tell your family about your decision.