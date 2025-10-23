South Wales hospice project turns life stories into art

A south Wales hospice has hosted an exhibition to highlight artworks created by people affected by an illness they are likely to die from, including carers, family and friends.

Five paintings were displayed at The Marie Curie Hospice, Cardiff and the Vale by a range of people who had taken part in a six week Legacy art project from September.

Funded via a grant from Glamorgan Voluntary Services (GVS) and with the support of an art therapist, participants reflected on their lives and stories to create a legacy through art.

Emotions

David Mulligan has been visiting the hub for more than a year. He cares for his wife Carmel, who has dementia, and was diagnosed himself with prostate cancer shortly after her diagnosis.



He first attended the dementia café and has since joined multiple support groups in the hub, also bringing his wife along to some of the groups with the support of carers. He said he wasn’t initially aware of the breadth of support available at the hospice.

Talking about his painting, which depicts the couple’s time in Australia, he said: “Creating it brought a lot of emotions to the fore, and it was a very hard thing to do, but I’m glad I did it.

“Marie Curie, Anne and Olivia from the wellbeing team and Jon on this project, they brought all of that emotion out for me.

“It really was a fantastic project.”

Nathan Strong, Nate, also attends support groups at the hub along with wife Nadine, who has secondary breast cancer.

His painting depicts the couple with their children, George and Olivia, looking at a sunset, surrounded by Nadine’s favourite flowers – lilies.

“It’s been very therapeutic to be able to work on – I failed art GCSE, and I painted a sunset then – and this is the first time I’ve painted on a canvas,” said Nate.

“I wanted it to be a bright and cheerful piece, I didn’t want it to be morbid, I wanted it to be an uplifting piece.”

Therapy

The Wellbeing and Support Hub at the Bridgeman Road hospice regularly provides therapy and companionship to outpatients and those close to them from the surrounding community.

They also provide support ranging from a regular Citizens’ Advice clinic, support groups where people can talk through their feelings and problems to exercise classes, creative groups and complementary therapies.

The hub is also open to inpatients staying within the hospice’s wards.

Alexandra Lyon, 50, is one of those who has joined the group from the wards. She was diagnosed with rectal adenocarcinoma and lung cancer three and a half years ago. She had been an inpatient for four weeks to support pain management and was this week discharged back home.

She said: “The art project has helped me release my feelings about my diagnosis. I feel a bit freer regarding having cancer, because it was nice to share stories of terminal illness, it made me feel a little calmer.

“Marie Curie is a fantastic place, so friendly, kind, welcoming and caring. I hope my kin and loved ones will one day find the WaSH helpful for their soul and mental wellbeing as have I.”

Marie Curie Wellbeing activities coordinator Anne Edwards, said: “The project doesn’t mean participants have to possess artistic skills – it’s been about honouring their own stories, finding connection and leaving behind something deeply personal and meaningful.”

Jon Ratigan, art practitioner and facilitator for the project, said: “It’s been fascinating to see people’s different approaches to the work, it was a short project over six weeks, but it’s been quite therapeutic for people, even just the process of using materials on paper and canvas.

“We saw people share their stories very explicitly in some paintings, and it has been quite emotional too.”

Marie Curie provides expert end of life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, and support for their family and friends, in hospices and where they live.

The charity’s next project, Soundtrack of Our Life, will look at expressing stories through musical memories. If you would like to join, please contact [email protected] or phone 02920426000.

To find out more about supporting the charity click here. If you are living with terminal illness or have been affected by death, dying or bereavement you can access support at mariecurie.org.uk or by calling the free support line at 0800 090 2309.

