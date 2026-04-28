South Wales man with rare condition takes on multi-marathon challenge

A south Wales man with a rare neurological disorder is set to take on a multi-marathon challenge to raise funds and awareness for a nationwide charity.

Geraint Williams from Merthyr Tydfil, who was diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia nearly 20 years ago, is attempting to complete eight major endurance challenges this year for Ataxia UK.

The 46-year-old, whose balance, coordination and speech are affected by the rare neurological condition, will take on the marathons in his adapted wheelchair and be assisted by his son, Samuel Williams.

He is aiming to raise £2,000 for Ataxia UK, the UK’s only charity dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by the condition. According to the charity, there are only 10,000 people in the UK living with ataxia.

So far this year, Mr Williams has completed the Paris and Edinburgh Marathons and the Berlin Half Marathon, raising £1,360.

He is now preparing for his next event – the Wales-based Four Castles Series (beginning on 10 May 2026), which consists of four individual half marathons in Eryri, Caernarfon, Conwy and Bangor.

Mr Williams said: “Ataxia is a rare condition, with many people not being aware of it. Hopefully, this challenge will raise the profile of Ataxia UK and bring much needed funds and awareness.”

To support Mr Williams, Specsavers Merthyr Tydfil has provided him with prescription glasses to ensure he has the clear vision he needs while taking on the demanding course.

Richard Dyson, retail director at Specsavers Merthyr Tydfil, added: “Geraint is an inspiration not only to our team but also to the wider Merthyr community.

“Providing him with prescription glasses means he can continue his remarkable fundraising journey safely and with confidence. We’re thrilled to support him and hope our support will encourage other businesses and members of the community to get behind him in whatever way they can.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Mr Williams can do so through his JustGiving page here.

For more information on Specsavers Merthyr Tydfil, visit their site here.