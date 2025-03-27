South Wales Metro should be about bringing investment back into the Valleys – council leader

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

The South Wales Metro should be about bringing investment and prospects back into the Valleys, a council leader has said.

Speaking at meeting of Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council’s overview and scrutiny committee on Monday, March 24, Councillor Andrew Morgan said he doesn’t want see it just being about taking people and spend out of the Valleys.

He said making more use of integrated ticketing is the key and that they’ve already got a through ticket scheme for bus and train running in the Rhondda Fach.

He said when there are four trains an hour north and south on the Metro through Porth it gives an opportunity around local journeys but also making use of bus connections which they hope to enhance.

He also said they’re discussing the extension of late-night services and weekend services.

‘Key hub’

Cllr Morgan said: “The Metro is not about getting people quicker or in more comfort to Cardiff, the transport needs to work both ways.”

He said: “I do see somewhere like Porth becoming a key hub in terms of transport.”

Cllr Morgan said that over the coming years as they see further improvements “it gives opportunities for the Valleys to have connected transport on the kind of scale that we haven’t had previously”.

He said Porth is a good place because of office accommodation in the town centre and in terms of active travel.

Cllr Morgan said he thinks they really need to work hard to maximise the benefit to Valleys communities of all the investment that’s coming in.

“I really do not see and do not want the Metro just to be about taking people out of the Valleys and taking spend out of the Valleys.

“It’s got to be about bringing investment and bringing prospects back into the Valleys.”

