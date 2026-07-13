South Wales Police issue ballistic body armour to protect police dogs

Nation.Cymru staff

South Wales Police has equipped all of its general purpose police dogs with new ballistic body armour in a move aimed at better protecting the animals during dangerous frontline deployments.

The force said the specialist vests provide enhanced protection for dogs that are regularly sent to track suspects, search for missing people and assist officers in high-risk situations.

The investment follows incidents elsewhere in the UK in which police dogs have been injured while carrying out their duties.

Unlike some forces that issue protective equipment only in specific circumstances, South Wales Police has decided to provide the armour to all of its general purpose dogs.

The project was led by Sergeant Nathan Burton, who said the force had a responsibility to protect animals that routinely put themselves in danger.

“Our police dogs are an invaluable part of our operational capability,” he said.

“They put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and support officers. This investment ensures we are doing everything we can to keep them safe while they carry out their duties.”

Police dogs are used across the force area to locate offenders, search for vulnerable missing people and support armed and public order operations.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Belcher said the force regarded its working dogs as an important part of the policing team.

“The wellbeing of our working animals is a priority for us,” he said.

“Our dogs are also valued members of our policing family. This investment demonstrates our commitment to their safety and welfare.”

South Wales Police said the introduction of the body armour forms part of its ongoing efforts to improve the safety of both officers and the police dogs that support them.