South Wales Police launch search for missing woman

South Wales Police have launched a search for a woman who was last seen heading towards a forest in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

49-year -old Joanne Jones was seen around 9.45am on Monday morning (October 21), October 21, in Vale Gardens, Pontypridd, but has not been heard from since.

It is believed she headed onto Graigwen Road in the direction of Llanwonno Forest.

CCTV shows she was wearing a dark green coat, black rucksack, leggings, and walking boots.

Officers are now trying to trace her whereabouts and have called on the public for help.

Appeal

Chief Inspector Matt Rowlands said: “Along with Joanne’s family and friends, we are growing increasingly concerned for her well-being and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her to please get in touch.

“Officers with specialist training and equipment, who are used to working in various terrains and weather conditions, have carried out extensive searches for Joanne, which has included the use of the National Police Air Service and Mountain Rescue.

‘There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Joanne and the focus of our activity is within the Graigwen and Llanwonno areas.”

Investigation

He added: “I appreciate that members of the public would like to set up volunteer search teams to help us find Joanne, however all sightings must be carefully managed to ensure that they are properly considered in the context of our overall investigation.

“I would ask instead that all sightings be shared with us via one of the below means with the date and time you saw Joanne – if you have a what3words location that would be ideal.

“This will enable us to highlight where a cluster of sightings have been reported, which we can investigate further.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash-cam or doorbell footage in the areas of Graigwen / Llanwonno / Perthcelyn / Ynysybwl from 9.30am Monday morning until now to come forward.”

If you can assist South Wales Police officers with their efforts to trace Joanne, please contact them by one of the below means quoting 2400351002.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Report online https://www.south-wales.police.uk/ro/report

101

Always call 999 in an emergency.

