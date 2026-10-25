South Wales Police launches electric motorcycle fleet

Nation.Cymru staff

South Wales Police has introduced a fleet of Sur-Ron electric motorcycles to help officers tackle offences including drug crime and theft.

The force said the lightweight motorcycles would allow officers to move through congested areas and reach narrow roads that police cars cannot navigate.

The investment follows concerns raised by members of the public about crime in their communities.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Williams said: “This new investment is our latest tactic development to tackle criminal activity in our community. As the policing landscape changes, I want to reassure the community that we are developing our capabilities to meet the challenges.”

The force has also invested in training drone pilots, alongside the purchase of six new drones jointly funded by South Wales Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

ACC Williams said: “We will continue to invest in technology and the capabilities needed to identify and pursue criminals. This includes expanding our drone team and exploring additional equipment to strengthen the evidence we can gather and increase opportunities to bring offenders to justice.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Emma Wools said the motorcycles would support priorities in her Police, Crime and Justice Plan.

“This improved capability will enable the force to continue to focus on tackling and responding to the issues in our communities,” she said.

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